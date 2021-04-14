Three Rivers council voted unanimously Monday night to apply to the federal infrastructure fund for money to expand its water and sewer system to MacDonald Road in Brudenell.
The town previously said it required more information before setting an extension in motion, and CAO Jill Walsh says expansion to the Pooles Corner business park was the sticking point.
A report from engineering company CBCL concluded it was not feasible to expand to Pooles Corner at this time, and Ms Walsh said going as far as Brudenell makes more sense.
“(CBCL) only felt it was reasonable to talk about putting domestic water and sewer out there, not the full-scale fire and industrial service. The people looking to get it all the way were looking for full service, so it kind of took it off the table.”
The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) covers 73 per cent of approved projects and the deadline for applications is April 30.
Three Rivers is currently estimating it would take $5.5 million in funding to cover the ICIP portion, but that will be finetuned before the deadline and Ms Walsh said there will be more time to refine what is required before the federal government makes a decision.
She said an extension to MacDonald Road essentially covers all of the businesses on the highway in Brudenell that would be looking to hook up to the system.
If the project goes ahead, it would involve installing two kilometres of watermain, fire hydrants and water services to lots on the highway, as well as a wastewater lift station and two kilometres of sewer pipes along the highway to MacDonald Road.
The town previously earmarked up to $5.6 million in its capital budget for the portion it will fund, but that is from gas tax funding and Ms Walsh said it can’t be used to top up funding from the government.
“So then we’re looking at debt, so the ratepayers (on the extension) have to cover the payments on the debt,” Ms Walsh said.
Environment Minister Steven Myers, formerly the provincial transportation minister, told The Graphic last month he fully supports a water and sewer expansion and would help the town get it done.
The work could start as early as next year if the application is approved.
Voting in favour of the motion were Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and Councillors Gerard Holland, Cody Jenkins, Jane King, Cindy MacLean, Cameron MacLean, Larry Creed, David McGrath, Ronnie Nicholson, John MacFarlane, Paul Morrison and Alan Munro.
There was no discussion on the motion.
