Three Rivers will purchase a new Holder tractor to replace one extensively damaged when a fire broke out in the cab.
Council voted 6-2 at a special meeting on August 23 to accept a bid of $178,729 plus HST from Holder Tractor, with the new vehicle to be delivered in November. The company will provide a used model until then.
The town used the vehicle, which was eight years old, year-round for grass cutting, snow removal, sanding and salting.
Dorothy MacDonald, manager of community services, said there was an electrical fire and it hasn’t been determined whether the machine can be fixed or at what cost.
A new Holder was included in this year’s capital budget.
Councillors Alan Munro and Cindy MacLean voted against the purchase, with Coun Munro arguing it should have been tendered out.
“It’s a lot of money for the town,” he said.
He asked about the town’s other machine, a Wacker, but Ms MacDonald said it uses different attachments and the maintenance staff has not been satisfied with it.
Councillor Larry Creed said the Holder and Wacker are two different machines that do two different jobs.
In regards to a tender, he said there is no competition for buying a Holder - there is one dealership with one price.
