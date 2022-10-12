Three Rivers council

Members of Three Rivers council and staff during the first meeting in the town hall in April. Graphic file photo

Council voted unanimously at a special meeting on October 3 to approve a tender of $28,425 including HST to RV Enterprises for phase 2 of landscaping at the new town hall in Montague.

The second and final phase consists of an elaborate landscaping design in the shape of the Three Rivers area on the Queens Road side of the building.

