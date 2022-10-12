Council voted unanimously at a special meeting on October 3 to approve a tender of $28,425 including HST to RV Enterprises for phase 2 of landscaping at the new town hall in Montague.
The second and final phase consists of an elaborate landscaping design in the shape of the Three Rivers area on the Queens Road side of the building.
The three rivers and four peninsulas in the area will be depicted with the rivers “flowing” toward Queens Road and a bridge across the top, within a circular flower bed.
There will be bases for three flagpoles behind the bridge, with the current town hall signs moved and put on posts with flower boxes in front.
RV Enterprises originally bid $68,425 including HST for the entire project, and the first phase was completed for $40,000.
The other bid from Nabuurs Gardens came in at $45,034 plus HST, or $51,789 total.
CAO Jill Walsh said bidders were asked to create a design for the property and these designs weighed heavily in the evaluation process.
The original plan was to include phase 2 in next year’s budget, but RV Enterprises has time and staff available to finish it this year and the town has funds available in its administrative buildings budget.
The plan was recommended by the administrative offices committee, comprised of Mayor Ed MacAulay, Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and Councillor Cody Jenkins, with meetings also attended by the CAO.
Non-resident docking fees may double
During a discussion on which planning fees are exempt from HST, Councillor Alan Munro said the town should double boating fees for non-residents of Three Rivers to reflect the quality of local rivers, significant usage by boaters from Charlottetown and long waiting lists.
“We’ve doubled (non-residents’) property taxes, we’ve doubled their small hall rental fees, now it’s time to double their boating fees,” he said. “We’re seen as a boating destination. We’re undervaluing our waterways.”
The Cardigan wharf is the only relevant town-owned asset. Coun Munro said the Montague Waterfront Development Corporation should also look at charging more for out-of-town boaters.
Councillor Gerard Holland said Coun Munro is right and should submit a request for decision to committee of council.
MWDC manager Broeghan Carroll said they’re considering raising costs, particularly after the major upgrades that took place this summer. There are about 20 people on a waiting list, he said, and berth rates went up 10 per cent per foot this year.
The additional piles installed this summer - up from 20 to 45 - helped hold the docks together during Hurricane Fiona with one minor fracture, so it was a good thing the work took place when it did, Mr Carroll said.
Outline concerns
During the September committee of council meeting postponed by Fiona and held the same night, Montague and Georgetown festival organizers told council the events went well with strong attendance, but there are areas that can be improved.
Arts and Culture Festival organizer Heather MacLean said the large events held this summer were only possible due to COVID recovery funding, after their budget from Three Rivers was slashed from $44,000 in 2021-22 to $30,000 this year.
She said next year’s Montague waterfront festival will require more clarity on the responsibilities of MWDC staff and town staff and who does what. It was also a struggle to get timely information from the town, sometimes having to go through three people.
Coun Johnston said the waterfront staff has always helped out, but Ms MacLean said that isn’t realistic in July when the marina is so busy, and that the town’s maintenance staff should be primarily responsible for the work.
Mayor MacAulay said festival organizers worked well together despite the challenges and small group of volunteers, and the town should provide more stable funding.
Snow removal tender
Council voted 11-0 to award a tender for snow removal at seven municipal properties in Georgetown and Cardigan to Morley Annear Ltd.
The company was the only bidder at $20,815 including HST and also handled the properties last winter.
The tender covers snow removal from November 1 to April 30.
