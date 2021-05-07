Three Rivers councillors quickly found consensus on electoral wards during a meeting with a government mapper, after spending months unable to come to an agreement.
The resulting map has four wards, including one for the entirety of Montague, and will be up for approval at council’s May 10 meeting.
Mayor Ed MacAulay said the map seemed to have broad support among councillors, and no objections were raised during an April 26 committee of council meeting. It conforms with the provincial requirement for each ward’s population to fall within 10 per cent of the average.
“I think the public will be satisfied with the way everything is set up,” the mayor said.
Council has been debating the wards since the Electoral Boundaries Commission presented its report last October. The commission’s three members were paid honoraria of $3,300, or $50 per member per meeting. The town also paid $575 to Elections PEI to finalize the voters’ lists.
Ward 1 would encompass Lower Montague and all points south of Montague, including the Valleyfield, Commercial Cross, Gaspereaux and Panmure Island areas. Douses Road would form the boundary with Ward 2, Montague, with residents on the south side of the road falling into Ward 1.
On the north side of the Montague River, Ward 2 would be surrounded on all sides by Ward 3. Boundaries would be set on Queens Road east of Bald Eagle Drive and west of Bailey Drive, on Route 4 south of Robertson Road, and on Central Street west of Montague Cold Storage.
The mayor said it was important to fit Montague into one ward because residents felt the previous eight-ward map recommended by the commission tore the community into too many pieces.
Ward 3 would be the largest geographically, stretching north to Lorne Valley and including the Brudenell, New Perth and Victoria Cross areas. Its border with Ward 4 would run from Hazelgreen Road southward along Route 4 until it cuts east just past the Station Road, continuing toward Route 3 and Dundarave Golf Course.
The boundary is drawn so that Ward 4 is connected by a piece of land at the end of the Cardigan River. The previous eight-ward map recommended by the Electoral Boundaries Commission had the river splitting a ward in half, which was raised as a concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.