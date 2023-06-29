A majority of Three Rivers councillors indicated their support for allowing only the Canada, PEI and town flags to be flown on town property at a June 26 meeting.

This would mean banning other flags and symbols, such as the Pride flag, from town hall as well as other town-owned properties like the Garden of the Gulf Museum.

Council will vote on the issue on July 10. The outcome will see a 2015 Town of Montague proclamations and symbols bylaw updated to cover all of Three Rivers.

That bylaw, which does not allow any symbols including government flags, has been broken with various flags flown at town properties and the imminent installation of three flagpoles at town hall spurred a request from town staff for an update.

In 2016, that bylaw was cited by the Town of Montague as a reason for rejecting a request to fly the Pride flag, which generated controversy at the time.

Current councillors John MacFarlane and Wayne Spin were against that request at the time, while current Mayor Debbie Johnston supported it.

Councillor MacFarlane said Monday night that only the three government flags should be allowed and several other councillors agreed.

Councillor Anne Van Donkersgoed said the bylaw should either allow all flags or none.

“We need to be careful about how we include or exclude people. Are we going to sit here and decide who can and who can’t? That gets into tricky territory I’m not comfortable with,” she said.

However, Councillor John Van Dyke did not agree with limiting it to only government flags.

“It needs to be updated to where we are, where we’ve come,” he said. “Sometimes you move forward and progress. The status quo is fine for groups in a position of power. Sometimes they have to be challenged. Changing the policy is one way Three Rivers can do that.”

Interim CAO Dorothy Macdonald suggested the town could allow groups to apply for their flag to be flown for a short time.

However, Councillor Alan Munro questioned how much additional staff time that would require and said Councillor MacFarlane’s policy would be more simple.

If the bylaw is updated to cover all of Three Rivers and non-government flags are banned, that would mean town-owned properties that have flown the Pride flag in the past, such as the Cardigan Village Green, would no longer be allowed to do so.

Another example given was the RCMP flag, which has been flown by the Garden of the Gulf Museum in the past.

Deputy Mayor Cody Jenkins pointed out there are 14 bylaws that only apply to former municipalities that make up the town and this is one of those that should be updated to cover all of Three Rivers. He suggested taking a look at other municipalities’ bylaws on the subject.

“We’ll face a backlash either way,” he said.