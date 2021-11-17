Judging from a voluntary disclosure of vaccination status, at least four Three Rivers employees will be affected by the town’s new policy requiring the unvaccinated to be tested three times a week.
Council passed the policy by unanimous vote at its November 8 meeting, after extensive discussion took place during a closed session of the October committee of council meeting. The policy was passed 11-0 with no discussion. Councillor Paul Morrison was absent from the meeting.
It includes not just town staff but councillors, non-council committee members and volunteers.
CAO Jill Walsh said of the town’s 19 full-time employees, four appear not to be fully vaccinated. Those four did not come forward during the collection of vax status.
Councillor Larry Creed, who moved the motion last week, said all members of council are vaccinated.
Ms Walsh said she hasn’t seen proof of vaccination for all councillors but they have been able to attend meetings at the Kings Playhouse, where a vax pass is required.
All newly-hired employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of their employment, which includes seasonal workers, even those who have worked for the town in past years.
The CAO put forward the request for decision for this policy, citing the town’s responsibility to provide a safe workplace.
She said there was “overwhelming support” from councillors when it was first discussed, and some staff have expressed support because they don’t want to risk bringing the virus home to their family.
Three Rivers’ newest councillor, Hannah Dawson-Murphy, said she fully supports the vax-or-test policy.
It represents “the best of both worlds” and avoids a firm vaccine mandate, she said.
“We definitely didn’t expect to have to make that decision. It was kind of shocking to have to make it so early in my term. It was a little stressful at first ... it’s a very sensitive topic these days.”
The policy also says to be considered fully vaccinated, staff must get any booster shots recommended by Health Canada in the future.
Coun Dawson-Murphy said she supports that provision as well and will get her booster when it becomes available.
Ms Walsh said the aim of that is to be in lockstep with recommendations from the Chief Public Health Office, not necessarily Health Canada.
Coun Creed said it was a balance of ensuring a safe workplace and protecting people’s privacy.
“We had to be very diplomatic. You have to be inclusive because as their employer, (there has to be) a mandate in place but at the same time it’s a rights issue too. This is the only way we all felt comfortable doing it.”
He’s glad the policy is now in place because of the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.
“Let’s face it, we don’t know what’s coming down the road with COVID and variants,” he said. “Heaven forbid, if anything happens again, the procedures are in place.”
Because the Montague testing clinic is only open on Mondays and Thursdays, and the three weekly tests cannot be on consecutive days, unvaccinated staff will have to travel to Charlottetown every weekend for their third test. The policy also states this testing must be done outside of work hours.
The policy gave staff until November 15 to disclose their vaccination status and/or reach fully vaccinated status - which is 14 days after the second dose. Anyone claiming a medical exemption must provide proof from a doctor, though Ms Walsh said no medical issues have been brought forward to date.
It also says if someone refuses to comply or provides false information about their vax status or test results, they may face disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.