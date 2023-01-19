Winterval, Three Rivers’ inaugural winter festival, is being billed as three days of jam-packed fun events for all ages.
Events will take place throughout the town from Friday until Sunday, January 20, 21 and 22.
Winterval, Three Rivers’ inaugural winter festival, is being billed as three days of jam-packed fun events for all ages.
Events will take place throughout the town from Friday until Sunday, January 20, 21 and 22.
One of the reasons it came about was because of an ACOA funding stream aimed at getting people back out to enjoy activities after several years of pandemic restrictions, said Heather MacLean, chair of the volunteer organizing committee.
“As organizers of the Summer Festival Series we had heard consistently from people in the area that they would love to see more fall and winter events,” Ms MacLean said, noting the idea has been brewing for quite some time.
“With Rodd Brudenell Resort coming on board as a partner that allowed for a tourism component to be added where people can stay in the area and enjoy the whole weekend of offerings.”
The kick-off event is a down home celebration with Here We Go Barn Dances, an all ages shindig taking place from 6 to 9 pm at the resort on Friday evening.
Ms MacLean said the involvement of Active Communities Inc which partnered in receiving the funding and are helping with the organizing, along with businesses in the communities that are holding events has made the festival evolve into so much more than first anticipated. Free admission to the various activities will ensure easier access for anyone who wants to participate.
While the central location for a lot of the activities is on the resort property events will be offered across the region.
Kings Playhouse in Georgetown has a stellar lineup of entertainment throughout Saturday and Sunday. Razzmatazz, the award winning duo of Sandy Greenberg and Thomas Cormier are children’s entertainers based in Halifax. The Island’s own Gordie MacKeeman will hit the stage with his Folk for Little Folk show and another Island based group, Dr Zoo will mark 20 years in the business with an album launch.
Down the road at Three Rivers Sportsplex the fun begins on Friday evening with a DJ skate complete with disco balls rotating from the ceiling.
Other businesses in Montague, including the two breweries in the community have great entertainment and menu specials lined up to celebrate Winterval.
Some of those events include board games at Copper Bottom on Sunday and live entertainment with Taylor Johnson at Bogside on Friday evening
Ms MacLean said there is even a contingency plan in place if Mother Nature decides snow won’t be part of the picture.
“In this climate our first instinct was we have to plan something that is not weather dependent, because you just can’t count on consistency in the weather anymore,” Ms MacLean said.
The indoor and outdoor play zones at the resort are designed to reflect weather fluctuations.
At the resort the scheduled sleigh rides will alternatively be wagon rides if conditions for sleighs don’t materialize.
A variety of activities are scheduled to take place no matter the weather. Those include nets set up in one of the parking lots for street hockey and some guided walks in and around the resort area, including possible tours of Brudenell Island.
Registrations for weekend packages are strong, Ms MacLean said, noting there are bookings from across PEI as well as Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
“There is still a lot of beauty and fun things to do in the region in the winter months so this was really all about promoting that excitement of the winter season.
“Hopefully there is something for everyone.”
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.