MacPhee property.jpg

All that remains of the former Leon MacPhee property is a tangle of steel and part of a chimney amidst ashes and burned out coals. The fire is one of three being investigated by police. Heather Moore photo

Kings District RCMP has deemed recent fires that destroyed three unoccupied homes on the Greys Road and Floating Bridge Road to be suspicious.

Corporal Caroline Jackson said one fire happened November 11 at 2608 Greys Road and another took place November 12 at 532 Floating Bridge Road. Both blazes were overnight, she said.

Bell remnants.jpg

A two-storey farm house formerly owned by Rose and Loman Bell on Greys Road was also destroyed by what officials are calling a “suspicious” fire in the past two weeks. Heather Moore photo
Glover house.jpg

A two-storey home on the Floating Bridge Road, originally owned by the Glover family, is one of three unoccupied homes that were destroyed in suspicious fires over the past two weeks. Murray River Fire Department responded to this site Saturday morning. David Millar photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.