All that remains of the former Leon MacPhee property is a tangle of steel and part of a chimney amidst ashes and burned out coals. The fire is one of three being investigated by police. Heather Moore photo
A two-storey home on the Floating Bridge Road, originally owned by the Glover family, is one of three unoccupied homes that were destroyed in suspicious fires over the past two weeks. Murray River Fire Department responded to this site Saturday morning. David Millar photo
Kings District RCMP has deemed recent fires that destroyed three unoccupied homes on the Greys Road and Floating Bridge Road to be suspicious.
Corporal Caroline Jackson said one fire happened November 11 at 2608 Greys Road and another took place November 12 at 532 Floating Bridge Road. Both blazes were overnight, she said.
A third fire recently at 2646 Greys Road is also being investigated, she said.
Two of the properties are owned by the Moonlight International Foundation Inc, according to the provincial Taxation and Property Records office.
The foundation could not be reached for comment.
The Provincial Fire Marshal’s office turned the files over to police for further investigation.
Cpl Jackson said the investigation is in its early stages and the RCMP is asking members of the public who may have seen suspicious people, vehicles or activities in the area to contact them or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).
The RCMP and local fire departments responded to all three fires.
At 2646 Greys Road, Rose and the late Loman Bell were former owners of an approximate 85 acre property.
The Bells, who moved to the property in 1989 hadn’t lived there for a couple of years. Ms Bell sold it to a developer and moved to Montague.
The two-storey sprawling four-bedroom farmhouse was actually two homes that were hauled there by horse and then attached. A mini home was also attached to the house.
The Bells were neighbours of the late Leon MacPhee, whose home at 2608 Greys Road was also destroyed and just a farm field away.
The third property under investigation was originally the Glover farm on Floating Bridge Road. It was a two-storey structure that has been vacant for a number of years. The windows and doors were smashed out by vandals in the past couple of years. It was one of the two owned by the Moonlight International Foundation.
