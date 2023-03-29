Three vehicle accident on Main Street in Montague Charlotte MacAulay charlotte@peicanada.com Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police, paramedics and the Montague Fire Department are on the scene of an accident on Main Street in Montague which occurred shortly after noon.At least three vehicles were involved in the incident and traffic was blocked off between Rink Street and School Street. No information was immediately available on any injuries or the cause. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 10 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Kings Playhouse PEI Home Show KW Liquidation Linda's New to You Markan Down East Auto Eugene's Gaudet's Engine Repair Atlantic Safety Wear Beck’s Home & Heating Co-operators Royal Pain Ask About our Spring Tire Rebates!! Tignish Co-op Fabrics Crafts n More COMMUNITY GAME NIGHTS! Stewart & Beck Bulletin Latest News Allain, Eva M. Three vehicle accident on Main Street in Montague “Grant” Donald Leonard MacDonald “Nghe” Thanh Tran Souris Credit Union driving force behind food cupboard First advance poll gets nearly 11 per cent turnout in east PEI Health system sets couple up to fail Grand ceremony welcomes fire fighter curlers to Montague Club Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesYou, sir, are no Pat Binns!Belfast teacher recognized for her devotion to helping students thriveGreat selection for pet owners at new animal supply storeTories use diesel campaign bus despite push for electricKing makes it easy to question his integrity“Nghe” Thanh TranThe land question is more than BuddhistsDennis King is a terrific actorThe tipping tableFirefighters curling nationals finally come to Montague Images Videos CommentedHaters will never win (4)Premier ignores health care elephants (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.