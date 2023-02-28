through the cracks
A pair of prestigious national journalism awards has each named two Graphic reporters as finalists for their groundbreaking Through the Cracks investigative series into mental health and addiction on Prince Edward Island.

Paul MacNeill and Rachel Collier’s work is honoured by both the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) and the Mindset Awards presented by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma.

