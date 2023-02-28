A pair of prestigious national journalism awards has each named two Graphic reporters as finalists for their groundbreaking Through the Cracks investigative series into mental health and addiction on Prince Edward Island.
Paul MacNeill and Rachel Collier’s work is honoured by both the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) and the Mindset Awards presented by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma.
The CAJ Awards honour the best in investigative journalism across Canada and includes all forms of media.
MacNeill and Collier are finalists in the Community Written category. Their entry included: Who will apologize to Jason Sark?, a detailed examination of how the justice system failed Jason Sark and ultimately led to PEI’s then Attorney General Bloyce Thompson meeting with and apologizing to Sark for the miscarriage of justice; an in-depth examination into the operation of PEI’s addiction treatment facility at Mount Herbert including a call by Dr David Stewart for the province to change how it funds opioid addiction treatment. The story resulted in the provincial government investing $4 million in new money to become the first province in Canada to fund all alcohol and opioid treatment; and Recording Catches BMH (Bedford MacDonald House) deny shelter is accessible, a story that the Native Council of PEI credits with forcing the provincial government to diversify operation of shelters on PEI away from Salvation Army and its long history of client allegations of discrimination.
CBC Charlottetown is also a finalist for the CAJ honour for an investigation into the death of Jeremy Stevens, who was shot and killed by Summerside city police in 2018. CBC reporters honoured are Brian Higgins, Carolyn Ryan and Steve Silcox.
The Mindset Award for Reporting on Mental Health of Young People “celebrate excellence in stories about the mental health of children, youth and young adults, including a range of issues or conditions that, uncorrected, can contribute to trauma and suicide.”
Collier and MacNeill’s entry consisted of all of Week 3 of Through the Cracks that examined the difficulty youth have accessing appropriate care at the appropriate time, work of Child Protective Services, and keys to building an effective youth friendly system.
Other finalists include CBC News The Fifth Estate and The Walrus as well as a radio show based in Yellowknife.
