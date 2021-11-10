Three Rivers’ plans to extend water and sewer and an active transportation path along Route 4 in Brudenell should benefit residents and businesses.
That corridor is getting busier all the time. It’s the main route for many into Montague, and a hub for local business.
This area of Brudenell is just as busy as the town’s major population centres and should be treated as such in terms of services and safety measures.
Amalgamation was the catalyst allowing these projects to happen. Before that, the responsibility would fall to the municipality of Brudenell, which would not have the funds to make it happen.
Businesses will benefit greatly from hooking up to the town’s utility line and there is some vacant land in the area that might become more attractive to potential buyers.
A five-foot-wide active transportation path will go a long way toward shoring up safety concerns, at least on one side of the highway. Walking on the shoulder is dangerous in several spots, especially between the Down East Mall and Petro-Can.
Five feet of width may not be necessary to accommodate users, but it qualifies as an active transportation project. Minister Steven Myers told The Graphic earlier this year such a project would increase the likelihood of the sewer extension going ahead.
It will take significant time for the applications to be assessed and approved and get shovels in the ground, but these projects are key to realizing the potential of the Brudenell corridor.
The path would provide better accessibility for seniors, though it does not reach as far as Pooles Corner.
It’s positive to see Three Rivers treating this as a top priority because it is.
