So, what should we tell tourists when they come looking for PEI’s beloved Ann - with an ‘e’ next summer?
That she is tired and decided to sit this one (season) out on stage at Confederation Centre?
For anyone not in the know, the centre announced last week the production will be staged every two years from here on in.
The world’s longest running annual musical theatre production, Anne of Green Gables, will return in 2024 for the 150th birthday of Lucy Maud Montgomery who created the character in her famous book read the world over (translated into more than 20 languages).
For better or worse the decision has been made and to quote the movie Shrek, “Change is good Donkey.” Or is it? The jury is still out.
The search to find someone who might respond to this news didn’t take long.
Beth Clements of High Bank estimates she’s seen the production at least 50, maybe 60 times over the years.
In fact she couldn’t think of a single year she wasn’t seated among the audience of the 1,106 seat theatre at least once per season in later years.
You might ask, what would keep a person going back so many times. Her answer was this: “I absolutely love it,” she said. “ I don’t necessarily cry when Matthew dies, but perhaps there are a few happy tears at the end.”
For Beth the music is upbeat and almost soul stirring and of course the story on which the musical is based is heartwarming.
This number-one fan took the news of the change in production in stride.
“It’s time,” Beth says.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’d still go see it,” she adds hastily.
For some the production prompts yawns at the very thought of hearing the refrain of ‘Ice Cream’ even one more time.
For others, the story is a stirringly warm reminder of a simpler time in a province not yet familiar with the influx of tourists who come to see the stage presentation, technology, communication or for the most part even paved roads.
It’s a portrayal of fantasy, wit and imagination set in rural PEI. Or as Anne might say, a sharing of hope and life’s adventures among ‘kindred spirits’.
Anne of Green Gables has evolved into an institution. Without it, even for one season, is a risky maneuver.
Time will indeed tell on this perilous decision.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
