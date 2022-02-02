Curling clubs across PEI and most likely the country are sitting idle, losing revenue and some perhaps losing members.
It could spell the end of the organizations for some. That is a shame.
While the devastation of the pandemic in the form of people losing their lives or plagued with long Covid is very much a reality, those ongoing tragedies shouldn’t dwarf the destruction left by closures and lockdowns.
Curling clubs are but one group of victims.
Most recreational sports have been sidelined or pared back. Yet elite tournaments, such as the Scotties Tournament of Hearts currently underway in Thunder Bay, are going ahead.
Pre-Covid it would have been considered quite a coup for local rinks to have the event held in their area.
Local curling clubs were poised to benefit greatly from having the top Canadian curlers descend on their territory.
But what will they get this time around? An empty stadium. No fans to sell 50/50 tickets to. No fans filling up hotels. No up-and-coming curlers to catch the wave of excitement and inspired to join local clubs.
Yes. It is a win for the athletes, but not so much for the fans.
That is a snapshot on the national level, but what of our local rinks right here at home?
Will the season highlight Lobster Trap in Souris be held or the Milk Can in Montague?
