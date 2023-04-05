This is a message from the past - written before election night, to be precise.
It seems clear which party will form government, but regardless of the results, a lot of heavy lifting has to be done in the next four years.
Our Island has no shortage of major issues, some rising to the level of a crisis. It is time for the government to get to work and take them seriously. It is also time for the opposition parties to work together.
In this campaign, much of Liberal leader Sharon Cameron’s focus was on attacking the Greens’ performance in opposition over the last four years.
If the red and green teams wind up assuming the Official Opposition and third-party roles again, they must collaborate on holding the government to account, as opposed to squabbling over who can do it best.
The best governance comes when there is a strong opposition. We saw that in the early days of the King government before they got a majority.
The Liberal caucus was small in the last term, but it still punched below its weight. Even now, have the Grits accepted losing power and being reduced to third-party status in 2019? I’m not so sure.
If they remain out of office, they have to get over the past and focus on fulfilling their current role to the best of their ability.
The wild card is whether the NDP were able to win a seat for the first time in 25 years. Were Michelle Neill, Herb Dickieson or Marian White elected? If so, will they work with the other opposition parties or do their own thing?
The one thing we knew for sure before election day is that PEI’s plate is piled high with issues to tackle. And all parties in the House have a role to play in doing that.
(0) comments
