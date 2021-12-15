Island Tories are scrambling to disassociate themselves from their own government’s mind-boggling decision to walk away, with a nary a peep of interest, from a $400 million development that holds potential to transform Island agriculture, exports and provincial efforts to reduce our carbon footprint.
Rather than action, excuses are plentiful in the wake of news (broke in this space) that Finance PEI is killing an expression of interest process for redevelopment of the 45-hectare Confederation Bridge fabrication yard. Eight proposals came forward, all now thrown in the garbage - most notably a plan by Maritimes Atlantic Terminal (MAT) to invest $400 million of non-government money into a commercial shipping terminal that would export Island products weekly to the port of Savannah, Georgia. This would open PEI exports up to an 80 million strong market, plus easy access to the far east.
“It’s not my file” or “I don’t know anything about it” are the most common excuses heard from government officials. Reality is different.
MAT’s plan is well-known throughout government. The question is why has it failed to gain traction, or even a fair hearing? Most point to the premier’s office as the primary impediment. It makes sense. If the 5th Floor wants a project to move forward, it will. The reverse is also true.
Some believe the cause is rumours a prominent Tory is connected to the project. Government should always be mindful of conflict of interest, including its real and perceived impact. But facts are also important. MAT is not asking for any provincial support or financing, which minimizes a patronage argument. MAT’s primary ask is to buy the property from government, unused and undeveloped since the bridge opened in 1997. MAT’s big ask is a fair hearing. Rumours are easily dismissed through release of a list of all corporate shareholders and directors.
The other stumbling block seems to be fear of Strait Crossing Ltd, whose sole priority is maximizing shareholder profit.
Access to the fabrication yard currently requires driving through a residential area and school zone, because SCI controls a right of way directly into the yard. The solution is simple. If SCI won’t sell this land, the province should expropriate. No company has the right to dictate provincial economic development policy.
This gift of the restrictive covenant was handed to SCI under the Robert Ghiz regime. It makes commercial development of the fabrication yard jetty impossible without offsetting compensation to Strait Crossing Development Ltd. Read the restrictive covenant below.
Strait Crossing’s 35-year run in PEI will be over in 10 years when ownership of the bridge reverts to Canadian taxpayers. PEI cannot delay development that long.
SCI is already beneficiary of one of the sweetest deals in Canadian history. It receives a federal subsidy of $42 million annually indexed to 1992, meaning this year the bridge operator will receive something in the order of $73 million. In addition SCI keeps all toll revenue, increased yearly by three-quarters the rate of inflation.
Our province does not owe SCI any favours. We do owe taxpayers the due diligence MAT’s proposal demands, including viewing it through the eye of climate change. SCI is contractually obligated to create a contingency plan in the event of an extended bridge closure or catastrophic event. The plan does not include a viable alternative to the bridge. There is no port on PEI with the capacity to quickly ramp up the loading, unloading and storage of large volumes of shipping containers. You can’t just snap your fingers and create a new year-round ferry service.
MAT’s proposal might be a perfect partner for strategic long-term provincial planning. Around the world, weather events are occurring at a number and severity never before seen. PEI is not immune. We must be prepared. Today we are not.
Covid has shown what can happen when we punt issues down the road. Canada’s drug manufacturing capability was lost over several decades and when the pandemic struck we paid dearly for it.
PEI cannot rely on anyone else. We need a made-in-PEI solution. If that solution also happens to be good for our agriculture and seafood sector by creating new markets, that’s added benefit. If it allows us to import, store and distribute LNG, CNG and LPG, providing greater energy security while promoting carbon reduction, that’s a win. If it creates hundreds of construction jobs and 150 full-time permanent jobs in Borden, all the better.
Who in the King government will stand up and demand Maritimes Atlantic Terminal be given a credible hearing? Who will challenge the premier’s office’s lack of vision and interest? Who will step up and lead before it’s too late?
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
