Now is the time for Three Rivers to apply for federal funding to expand sewer and water from Brudenell to Pooles Corner, stresses Environment Minister Steven Myers.
April 30 is the deadline for applications to be submitted to the infrastructure program.
The town recently tendered out a master plan report to an engineering company for $97,000. The plan is not due back until the end of 2021.
Jill Walsh, the town’s CAO, says more information is needed, particularly what the rates would be for new customers.
Ms Walsh says there are potentially other ways of funding the extension in the future such as Gas Tax funds.
The public water and sewer system currently ends at the Brudenell Petro-Canada.
The Memorandum of Settlement signed at the time of amalgamation identified new water and sewer infrastructure along the high-traffic corridor as a priority by 2023.
The federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will fund 73 per cent of the costs for approved projects.
Mr Myers said this is the best chance Three Rivers will get.
“Government may exhaust the entire fund. When that fund runs out you’re at the mercy of the federal government to introduce a new fund,” Mr Myers said.
The Georgetown-St Peter’s MLA said no one will ever know the opportunities created by a water and sewer expansion if it doesn’t happen now.
He is confident he can push for the project if an application is submitted, suggesting the town should meet with him.
Debbie Johnston, deputy mayor and chair of Montague water and sewer, deferred comment to Ms Walsh.
However, in an email obtained by The Graphic, Ms Johnston said provincial government staff told her the information from a master plan is needed to apply for federal infrastructure funding. She also referred to an engineer’s report which suggested there are better options.
“Every property owner has to pay for that service. It’s really important we do this carefully,” Ms Walsh said. “Council does not have all the information it needs.”
However, Mr Myers said he feels there is enough to submit the application and fill in the holes with the help of staff in Transportation and Infrastructure.
“I’m looking to match it with a project we’re interested in doing as government. It’s hard for me to kick the tires on that if they’re not ready to move forward.”
Ms Walsh said a recently completed CBCL report suggested a full expansion of services to Pooles Corner would not be feasible. It recommended a smaller water line for domestic use which would only service the business park, not businesses in Brudenell on the way there. It would not include fire protection in the form of sprinklers, which she said was requested by businesses in the area.
The report said fire protection would cause increased demand which would reduce system pressures to unacceptable levels in the business park, and the cost would be prohibitive.
Ms Walsh questioned how the province would know what’s appropriate for the town’s system without the information gathered in the master services plan.
Businesses in the area did a study years before amalgamation and were prepared to pay for an extension, but residents of Brudenell voted against it. That’s another reason for caution, she said.
“Does the town seriously want to put its name on that without asking residents what they want?”
She said with the municipal strategic component of Gas Tax funding available twice a year, on top of $5.6 million Gas Tax direct allocation the town has put aside for an expansion, she “certainly hopes” the project will be possible without federal funding.
“Anything could be coming as (governments) try to spend their way out of COVID.”
Kings County Construction is one Brudenell business that would benefit considerably from a water and sewer hookup, Mike Annear said.
"To us, it would be tremendous to see sewer and water run by our door. We'd be thrilled."
The company has to pump its septic tank on a regular basis at a cost of $300 each time, Mr Annear said. Some companies in the area have to pump it even more often.
“The groundwater can’t handle the sewage tile beds,” he said.
Company employees also have not been able to drink the water in two decades.
Another major benefit would be attracting new businesses in the area, Mr Annear said.
“We own land here. We’ve had businesses interested in buying but they wouldn’t until sewer and water came through. It’s a huge upfront cost to have a septic system and a well. Maintenance is high, so it doesn’t make any sense to build,” he said.
“No question, I think they should get moving on it.”
