The language we use regarding sexual assault needs to change.
The focus needs to be on the perpetrators thus shining a light on their wrongdoing.
We need to move away from talking to people about how they can avoid situations where they could become a victim.
Phrases, such as danger cues and assess the risk, that focus on telling victims how they can avoid or resist sexual violence are not helpful.
Telling someone how to avoid another person’s behavior puts the onus on the wrong person.
It is the perpetrators who need to keep their behaviours in check.
They are the ones who are doing something wrong by assuming they are entitled to engage in unwanted sexual advances.
Any other scenario can be defined as victim blaming.
Never should a victim be charged with taking any responsibility for someone else’s actions.
What really needs to happen is for people to be schooled on consent.
People need to understand the respect and consent of both parties must be at the forefront of any interaction.
We no longer live in the era of women pandering to the every whim of the opposite sex.
Sexual assault is a criminal act and it is the criminals who need to change their ways.
