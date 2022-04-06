For years the union representing Island paramedics has warned of the negative impact a shortage of staff is having on ambulance delivery in this province. And for years little has been done to deal with the escalating crisis.
Well, the chickens are coming home to roost.
There are times when no ambulance is available on PEI, regardless of where you live. Think about that for a second. There are many times when there are only one or two available. Wait times of 30 minutes to an hour are common. Not surprisingly average response times are creeping up in all regions of the province, although the issue is most pronounced in rural areas.
Medavie, which owns Island EMS, is contracted by the provincial government to deliver ambulatory care. Job vacancies are chronic as paramedics leave the province in search of better pay and work conditions offering less stress and more work-life balance.
But it took the death of 68-year-old George Kinch in late February to push the issue onto the public’s radar. Kinch suffered a massive heart attack at his West Prince workplace. It took an hour for an ambulance to arrive from Summerside. By the time it arrived, Kinch had died.
The challenge for the health care system is when ambulatory care is stretched to the breaking point, the foundation of the whole system teeters. Paramedics are first responders to car accidents, general health and mental health emergencies. They transport patients to primary care hospitals, both in PEI and Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. But they also provide an essential backstop when staffing shortages force the closure of an emergency room. Patients need to go somewhere.
In recent years we’ve piled on added responsibility including mobile mental health, staffing Prince County Hospital emergency department and COVID-19 testing sites, to name a few. In some cases, Medavie receives payment over and above its existing contract.
The province dumped services onto Island EMS, and Medavie accepted the request. But no one has bothered to improve the work environment. Four years ago the union raised alarm bells about the negative impact of rising call volumes and added responsibilities. Covid compounded these challenges.
Multiple Ministers of Health have paid lip service to fixing issues, but none has done anything beyond the minimum patchwork required to keep the system afloat on any given day. In fact, government defers to Medavie, while failing to provide necessary operational oversight for Islanders.
Island paramedics are paid less than their counterparts in other provinces. PEI used to be able to get away with this when our cost of living was less. Not anymore. Yet a four-year contract was recently signed that still leaves our paramedics earning less. The King government knows the issue still exists but has not committed to fixing it.
Medavie is a for-profit operation, which means its corporate interests may not always align with the best interest of Islanders. The current contract does not include penalties for failing to deliver a minimum standard of care. Since 2006, when Medavie was first contracted to provide province-wide service, contracts have been renegotiated with little, if any, effort to determine if there might be better models available, including potentially government owned and operated.
Both government and Medavie share blame for the current crisis. When mobile mental health finally launched, government arbitrarily handed control to Island EMS when Health PEI’s plan publicly imploded. There was no strategy to offset the loss of everyday paramedics to the system.
We need to rip open the contract with Medavie and demand it provide a sustainable and predictable service that Islanders can trust will be there when needed. We need to be prepared to pay for it.
We also must look at potential new delivery models to support the system. Why do low-risk patient transfers - which by a large margin account for the largest number of ambulance calls - all require two paramedics? If volunteer firefighters are good enough to act as first responders, why not recruit them to ease strain on paramedics whose specialized training is better used elsewhere?
Would the system suffer if a firefighter, or other person with comparable training, was paid to ride shotgun? Probably not. But it could mean reduced wait times, and that could have a very real impact on lives.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
