On the night 60-year-old Donnie Handrahan died, records show Salvation Army did not open two emergency overflow beds at Bedford MacDonald House.
Hours later Handrahan was found dead in Hillsborough River. He had told friends while in line at Deacon House, he would kill himself if he did not land a shelter bed that night.
Deacon House was full. It’s unknown if Handrahan tried for a bed at BMH earlier in the evening of November 3, 2021. Whether his death was accidental or suicide is also not fully clear.
What is clear is that beds were available, there was need in Charlottetown, and Salvation Army chose not to open two beds.
What we don’t know is why. The Christian organization is silent in explaining its management decisions. PEI leadership offers no public comment. A Regional Army official in Nova Scotia provided a written statement that is so far removed from on the ground reality, it shows the organization to be either intentionally avoiding the truth or a dysfunctional mess.
Neither is a ringing endorsement of Salvation Army’s benefit to PEI.
Originally the two overflow beds were developed to allow men with mobility issues access to a shelter bed when needed. BMH’s primary beds are all located on the second floor, which requires climbing stairs - despite mobility being an issue for many homeless.
Mike Redmond, then manager, oversaw renovation of the building to make it accessible, including the addition of the two ground floor beds.
His initiative did not win him fans with Salvation Army leadership. They fired him and immediately began cutting services, including the disability beds.
Hours of operation were slashed. The shelter is now only open 12 hours per day, compared to 24-7 two years ago. Programming, such as visits to the theatre or ball games, no longer exists.
The response from the King government is ambivalence. Social Services and Housing Minister Brad Trivers prefers to ignore a crisis of client confidence, while bragging about how great a job his department and Salvation Army are doing.
Recently the minister was unaware that owners of Queens Arm Motel were cancelling a contract to supply 10 transitional housing units. The reason cited was lack of contracted oversight by Salvation Army and a provincial government that showed little interest in keeping tabs.
Brad Trivers’ department failed to ensure Salvation Army was doing its job, and because of it clients did not receive the support required. That’s nothing to brag about.
Now the department is contracting with another motel to replace the 10 units but at twice the cost to taxpayers.
In addition Smith Lodge, which government has spent more than $2 million to purchase and renovate with the promise of 28 transitional units, operates at half capacity. To make matters worse it houses both transitional and emergency shelter beds, creating an environment not suited for those working to reestablish life stability.
What we see from the King government is plenty of rhetoric and little action. Prince Edward Island has the fewest emergency shelter beds per capita in the country. And the organization that controls more than half of the male shelter beds has been repeatedly accused of discrimination.
When clients showed immense courage to publicly accuse Salvation Army, government officials were dismissive of their accusations. Government called for an investigation, but incredulously allowed the accused organization to select the investigator.
Why does the King government consistently side with Salvation Army, when the facts point in a different direction?
It’s time to cut ties with Salvation Army. It’s time to invest in shelter alternatives with organizations, like Native Council of Prince Edward Island, that can provide a respectful, trusted service. Government must dramatically increase the number of beds available to women and the LGBTQ community.
Government can’t hide in the shadows any longer. The reality is now public. And it demands a minister and government willing to provide real leadership rather than hoping issues will miraculously disappear.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.