Doug MacLean was a treasured father, partner, brother, uncle and unwavering friend to those who are now grieving his sudden loss.
Mr MacLean of Brudenell passed away on Monday, December 5 at age 67.
Dougie, as he was known to many, was a longtime businessman, the face of MacLean’s Ready Mix for many years, and was known throughout the community for his wit and community mindedness.
“We know we are not alone in our grief,” Doug’s niece, Heather MacLean, said.
Whether it was a party, a community event, a night at the rink, a Saturday night in the basement or just meeting him on the street Dougie knew how to make a connection with each and every person he encountered.
“He had time to talk and a story for everyone he came across,” Heather added.
His brother John said he spent nearly all his life with Dougie by his side. From adventures in the neighbourhood, to school days, to playing hockey and working together, there were few times they didn’t spend part of their day together.
“No words can describe the loss to all of his family, friends, loved ones and the whole community,” John said. “We will never stop missing him.”
Friend John King worked side by side with Dougie for 28 years, but in reality they grew up together too, through school, playing hockey up through the ranks of the minor leagues and spending their summer as youngsters working at the cement plant.
“We made cement blocks by hand together all summer long,” John King said.
One thing that comes to mind these past few days in remembering his friend, is Dougie’s unparalleled sense of humour.
He was in essence a comedian and could tell a story like no one else he knew.
“But he didn’t mince words,” John King said.“He told it like it was and he wasn’t scared to tell you if you were right or wrong.
“He was a true entertainer at a party. He couldn’t play an instrument, but he could write a song,” John King added with a chuckle.
Apparently there are a few of Dougie’s songs recorded on cassette somewhere, but that’s a story for another time.
Growing up Heather and her cousins, Dougie’s children included, saw the entertaining side of Dougie in spades.
“It was like having Mr Dressup as an uncle,” Heather said, laughing.
She recalls one time when he performed a magic show for them, costume and all.
“He lived to entertain us, always making us laugh and doing that something extra,” she added.
But it wasn’t just the kids he’d have in stitches.
“He was the king of one-liners,” long-time colleague and friend Jamie Reid said.
And he could read a room in an instant and hold that room, he added.
Longtime friend Kerri Wynne MacLeod grew up in the same neighbourhood in Montague as Dougie.
She said his wit and sense of humour were unparalleled.
“We’ve had some gut-busting conversations,” she said.
Jokester personality aside, Dougie was a professional through and through.
“He was a behind-the-scenes guy who played a huge role in getting things done, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t hold his own when he had an audience,” Jamie said.
“He understood the way people worked and he understood customers in a way you’d learn so much from just watching him work,” he said.
Dougie knew the cement business inside and out, but was never partial to picking up the mantle for the trucking and equipment side of the business.
Jamie recalls Dougie saying many times, “If we ever had a fire here we’d lose a lot of equipment, because neither one of us would know the first thing about how to move it.”
Dougie was a mentor and friend to both Jamie and John King and many others over the years.
“He was the type of person that didn’t sit down and try to teach you stuff, you learned from the way he did things,” Jamie said.
He pointed to Dougie’s intuition of knowing how everyone has a different way of getting the job done as one of his many skills as a leader.
“There is no doubt he was well respected and well-known in the concrete business throughout the Maritimes,” John King added.
And then there is Dougie’s hockey side.
Over the years he was involved in many different sports, such as football in high school, softball, soccer and keeping physically fit by running. But hockey was at the heart of who Dougie was as an athlete.
After finishing as a Norsemen with minor hockey he played Junior B for a time.
There are a few select words his teammates, opponents and spectators can agree on in describing his ‘on-ice personality.’
“He was energetic and always gave 100 per cent,” John King said.
Tenacious is a word that comes to mind for Jim Bagnall who spent a few years playing with Dougie on the Montague Vikings team.
“He was probably the hardest working hockey player I ever played with or against,” Jim said.
He was a fast skater and some say he could fly on skates.
“There was no going out there and doing a little lap around the ice,” Heather said, noting he was extremely dedicated to staying physically fit.
Whether he was on the ice with friends, other teams or family, everyone knew hockey was basically a religion to Dougie MacLean.
In fact, Dougie had the honour of submitting the name chosen for the old Montague rink, Iceland Arena. The contest was open to students and the prize was a trip to Disney World in Florida for his family as well as having his name engraved in the cornerstone. Iceland was the predecessor to the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre.
Dougie also did a stint writing a sports column for The Guardian and it was during that time Kerri Wynne saw just how talented he was even off the ice.
“He had such a sharp and quick mind,” she said. “He was an incredible writer and very entertaining.”
His knowledge of sports made him an obvious candidate for the job and she said he didn’t disappoint.
“He was such a great community person too,” she added. “He was so kind, intelligent and incredibly humble.”
“He was a good person to be around,” Jim said. “Just an all-around good fella.”
“He was a person you could always, no matter what, count on and when the going got tough Dougie got going,” Jamie said.
Dougie leaves to mourn his partner Kim Madigan, children Brett (Dometria MacIsaac) MacLean, Morgan (Jennifer Knockwood) MacLean, Cassie (Corey Mullett) MacLean; stepchildren, Alex, Nathan, and Ada Madigan; cherished grandchildren, Meredith MacLean, and Anna Mullett; brother, John (Rhonda) MacLean; Uncle Kent MacLean; Aunt Katherine O’Leary; nieces, Jennifer (Matthew Mullally) MacLean, Heather (Dean Nicholson) MacLean; nephew, Jesse MacDonald; and many cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.