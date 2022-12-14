doug maclean

Doug MacLean was the first hockey player to hit the ice when the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre opened in 2010. He and a group of about 20 other players began their first game of shinny of the season. Mr MacLean, from Montague, named Iceland Arena and he was one of the first skaters to get on the ice when that facility opened in 1967.

Doug MacLean was a treasured father, partner, brother, uncle and unwavering friend to those who are now grieving his sudden loss.

Mr MacLean of Brudenell passed away on Monday, December 5 at age 67.

From left Doug and John MacLean and John King at a summer lobster party at the MacLean’s home in 2001. Submitted photo
