Never has housing been such a predominant issue in communities across PEI than in the past year or so.
Stories of people living in their cars, tents or campers that are by no means winterized and couch surfing are becoming all too common.
And it isn’t solely a poverty issue.
There are families desperate to find a place to rent within their school district or the community where they work.
Time and again you see they don’t have an income issue, there are simply no options available.
At least two eastern PEI communities, Souris and Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings, are in the midst of reviewing their official plan. What perfect timing to make some changes to zoning to help provide more diverse housing options.
A decade ago no one would have thought an apartment building with any more than six units would exist in rural PEI. But there is a need now.
If we want to keep students in our communities they need to have a place to live.
We already have a burgeoning public transit system so why not complement that with adequate affordable housing in our rural communities?
And what about tiny homes? They are becoming a valuable asset for many people for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that people just starting out on their own can’t afford a huge mortgage.
But money aside, tiny homes are an option many want to take in an effort to lower their carbon footprint.
The more people who do pay attention to their own individual climate action the better off everyone will be.
Charlotte MacAulay
Reporter
