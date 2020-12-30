In real life, heroes don’t wear capes. Unlike the Hollywood versions, who sign themselves up for a life of crime-fighting and adulation, real-life heroes are those who find themselves in a difficult situation and do what has to be done for the betterment of others.
As we stare down a 2021 that will be dominated by vaccinations in pursuit of a return to normal, let’s give thanks to the people who helped us get this far, who helped keep society running on bare bones, who put their physical and mental health on the line for the greater good.
Here’s to our health care workers. To those who spent long days at testing clinics in proximity to people who were potentially infected with COVID-19. To those, led by Dr Heather Morrison, who burned the candle at both ends tracking down every possible contact of positive cases. To those who ensured new arrivals and positive cases were self-isolating. To everyone working in hospitals, where the fear of COVID getting inside had to take a significant mental toll.
Here’s to our teachers, educational assistants and administrative staff. Working in a school is demanding at the best of times. Teachers have one of the most thankless jobs out there. Throw in the monumental task of keeping everyone safe, including themselves, while also trying to ensure students learn something, and it’s got to be exhausting. If you know a teacher or other school staff member, thank them.
Here’s to our grocery store workers. In March, your workplace suddenly became a potentially dangerous one you did not sign up for. Your job description ballooned overnight. Now it includes guiding people, deciding which checkout to send them to and enforcing the provincial mask mandate. Grocery stores continue to be some of the most crowded places out there.
Here’s to workers at gas stations, fast food establishments and other places of business that require contact with the public all day long. We see you and we appreciate you.
Finally, here’s to a cheerful 2021. Here’s to raising a pint with friends, eventually, and a return to life as it was before we ever heard that dirty five-letter word, COVID.
Josh Lewis
