The explosion of COVID cases in Island schools this month is squarely at the feet of the premier, Education Minister and the Public Schools Branch.
Between lifting mandatory masks, opening to the rest of Canada and beyond and a back to school plan that pretended COVID was winding down, it was a recipe for disaster.
Complacency set in for awhile with masking but now the reality is we could be in for another winter wave of COVID mainly due to cases among the unvaccinated. But it’s our children who can’t be vaccinated who are paying the price.
Speaking of which, it is past time to release the vaccination status of school staff, broken down by school, particularly those that teach students under 12. Parents have a right to know if their child is in close contact to an unvaccinated teacher.
Two dozen children have a virus that can potentially create lifelong health problems or put them in hospital. Put their lives ahead of saving face. Because if this continues, Islanders will be far more angry with Premier King when they discover the extent of the crisis and why it was allowed to happen.
We’ve seen what happens when a government decides the pandemic is over and business dollars are more important. Alberta is in crisis, only days away from nurses deciding who lives and who dies.
PEI has reinstated the mask mandate for indoor public places, something that probably never should have been lifted. We can only hope it isn’t too late.
