Ronnie Nicholson says his resignation from Three Rivers Council was inevitable because he had taken on too much and needed to preserve his mental health.
The former councillor for Ward 4, Victoria Cross/County Line Road area, shared his resignation on social media recently and it was announced at the town’s July 12 council meeting.
Mr Nicholson has a new job doing blade repair for wind farms and does contract work in the mines of northern Alberta in the winter, where his workload increased from 60 days a year to 110 days when his former employer went out of business.
He said he was working 84 to 91 hours a week, including some night shifts, which wreaked havoc with his sleep.
“I haven’t slept for two and a half years. I just couldn’t do it,” he said.
“I can’t do this anymore. I was going to have a breakdown of some sort. Something had to give.”
In the distant past, he suffered from clinical depression and said he could not risk going back to that.
Mr Nicholson was initially opposed to amalgamation, but once it became reality he pitched in.
“My perspective right from the beginning was we’re in this now and we need to make the best of it,” he said. “We were thrown into a difficult situation. I really believe we all tried to do our best.”
He is the board president of Lennon House, which provides a temporary home to help people recover from addictions and mental health issues. It’s important to him to spend more time there because he has a history of addictions when he was younger.
He also sits on a few boards and is a member of PEI Ground Search and Rescue.
Councillor Gerard Holland said he understands why Mr Nicholson resigned and feels council is lesser for it.
“He was the voice of reason, in my opinion. He was probably one of our best, if not our best councillor. He always saw things from both sides of the equation.”
Councillor Cameron MacLean said the outgoing councillor was a calming, reasonable voice that will be missed.
On social media, Councillor Larry Creed thanked Mr Nicholson for his commitment to his constituents.
“As a tireless champion of the underdog and those struggling with addiction and other issues, you sir have given up family time and personal freedom to help others. We will miss your insights and courage to ask the hard questions.”
His message to fellow councillors is one of encouragement.
“Don’t take things to heart. This term was going to be incredibly difficult and they’re almost there.”
