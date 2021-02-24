The only thing missing were the chirps of outrage that marked the Liberals misguided and failed eGaming scandal. News of Finance Minister Darlene Compton’s plan to launch a provincial online casino through Atlantic Lottery Corporation was met with little scorn, beyond the predictable. Tories have come a long way since their cranky days in opposition.
There are differences between eGaming and Compton’s plan. But there are also many similarities. Both were conceived in secret. Both rely on support documentation kept from the public’s view. Both minimize the potential risk of increasing addiction while vowing to tackle illegal gambling sites located in other countries. Both offer the carrot of a financial windfall for Islanders.
The big difference is a lack of outrage. Tories milked the eGaming file for years, prodding grassroots fury with attack lines that were often a combination of fact and fiction. eGaming became synonymous with government waste and abuse. Now in office the same party embraces online gambling as a way to ‘repatriate’ existing gamblers playing at one of the many black market sites - language almost identical to that of eGaming’s primary proponent, former Liberal Finance Minister Wes Sheridan. How’s that for irony?
Some will say there is no comparison. Not true. Both plans attempt to generate revenue from online gambling.
Peter Bevan-Baker put it succinctly: “Somebody has to lose in order for PEI to make money. And all of the studies show that person is more likely to be a low-income Islander.”
By this standard a lot of Islanders will lose. Compton is projecting profit of $750,000 in year one, increasing to $1.2 million by year three.
Both Atlantic Lottery and Compton claim the online casino will not dramatically increase the number of addicted Islanders. ACL cites two ‘independent expert reviews’ that “found no substantial evidence that the introduction of online casino gambling would have a measurable impact on vulnerable players, nor that problem gambling has become more prevalent in other Canadian jurisdictions where online casino games are already available.”
Compton compares it to buying tickets in a corner store. Come on. Online gambling is built on glitz in an attempt to woo gamblers. There’s not much glitz in Needs. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know it’s much easier to gamble more than you should when there are no prying eyes watching.
We don’t know how much these independent experts were paid. Nor do we know how they came to their conclusion. ALC has not made the reports public, which runs counter to Compton’s contention that ALC is an organization that can be trusted. And on this file both government and ALC are failing a transparency test by not holding public consultation. ALC says it’s the responsibility of the province. The province says it’s ALC. One is hiding behind the other; certainly not a way to build public trust.
ALC has one mandate: Maximize gambling revenue for its four provincial shareholders. The suggestion by the minister and a senior department bureaucrat that government is not interested in recruiting new players is at best disingenuous, at worst a flat out fabrication. ALC’s marketing efforts are directed at people who are not customers. They turn no customer away. And despite the windfall that awaits, government is doing nothing other than a promise to look at ‘possible’ investments to deal with the addiction fallout.
Why is it that no government ever conducts an analysis of the societal costs of gambling addiction? It only looks at one side of the ledger, while ignoring costs and the full human impact.
ALC positions itself as a supporter of Atlantic Canadian communities. Not really. It’s far removed from its original mandate of supporting local initiatives like sport and recreation efforts, preferring to waste massive amounts on major event sponsorships that deliver first class executive perks. It complains about $100 million being lost to foreign sites, yet advertises on Facebook, an American behemoth that does not collect HST, meaning it does not support important Island investments like health care, education or addiction treatment. Facebook is a platform noted for hate and misinformation that sucks as many dollars as possible directly back into the pocket of Mark Zuckerberg. How’s that for irony ALC? It’s hard to build community with ‘partners’ like ALC.
If Darlene Compton and ALC want Islanders to trust them, they need to deliver more than rhetoric.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
