Island politicians, Liberals and Tories alike, have relied on rose coloured glasses to cover up chronically inaccurate budget projections over the past 40 plus years. The only difference today is the sleight of fiscal hand has changed.
Back when Joe Ghiz was premier, his Finance Minister Gilbert Clements would deliver budgets that over-predicted revenue and under-predicted expenses. The results were record deficits. The political calculation was the public would forget by the time the true deficit number was released months later.
The game is now reversed. Governments budget for major deficits, allowing them to under deliver programming, then celebrate mountains of cash in ‘surprise’ surpluses that are magically thrown at whatever the issue of the day is.
What it proves is honesty is fleeting in politics. PEI’s fiscal reality went from a budgeted $112 million deficit for 2021-2022 to an eye-popping $84 million surplus that new Finance Minister Mark McLane trumpeted last week, literally hours before opening the spending spigots on a host of voter friendly initiatives.
The surplus was predictable. Earlier this fall New Brunswick saw its bottom line improve by a billion dollars en route to recording a $777 million surplus. Nova Scotia almost matched. It projected a deficit of $585 million and delivered a surplus of $351 million.
And the same will happen again this year. In the spring Darlene Compton budgeted for a $92 million deficit. There’s been no update in the ensuing eight months, but it’s a safe bet the deficit is already eliminated.
The Department of Finance built its dire projection based on tourism having an off year. Budget projections are routinely now based on worst case scenarios rather than educated predictions of reality. Tourism boomed this year, better even than 2019. Housing construction continued to boom. Federal transfers flowed freely. Provincial tax revenue will be higher than predicted. It’s likely the King government is already sitting on a surplus for this year.
Budget honesty is especially vital in an era of record inflation. The King government has hidden behind phony budget deficits to avoid helping Islanders hammered by record inflation. It was no surprise that in the hours after the 2021 surplus was announced, government released details of $500 and $1,000 payments to be delivered via CRA to individuals and families early next year. The money will come out of this year’s budget, not last year’s surplus as the government seems to want Islanders to believe.
Intentionally misleading the public on the state of public finances diminishes trust and limits ability to create imaginative policy solutions - be it housing, health care, or the homeless. Throwing $58 million at Islanders in a non-strategic way, as the King government is doing, will not bring maximum benefit to those most in need in middle and low income households. Anyone earning less than $100,000 will receive the same benefit, even though inflation hits middle and low income earners disproportionately harder.
Given the dramatic turnaround from bleak paper projections to booming reality, we are missing opportunities to pursue foundational solutions such as guaranteed annual income, adequate shelter beds and services for the homeless, or needed health care investments.
As long as government can avoid substantive discussion based on faulty budget projections, it will default to photo op programs - like sending $500 or $1,000 to the majority of Islanders. It looks impressive but does little to stymie inflation’s impact on individuals or deal with the underlying issues inflation impacts.
Transparency becomes even more vital as economists predict a cooling of the Canadian economy, with the potential of falling into recession. Islanders have every right to know the trajectory of government finances as the fiscal year unfolds. Without it the power to politicize spending remains unchecked.
That’s bad for democracy and worse for identifying and investing in programs and services that could actually make a long-term difference to the lives of Islanders.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
