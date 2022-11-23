Paul MacNeill

It’s common to hear Ontario or Western Canadians complain about PEI’s four guaranteed seats in the House of Commons, often condescendingly comparing our provincial population to a small city in their neighbourhood. 

Dismissive comparisons ignore PEI’s gift of jurisdiction. Our federal representation was guaranteed at the Quebec Conference of 1864, establishing the foundational Canadian view that all corners of this country must be treated with respect and equality.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.