It’s common to hear Ontario or Western Canadians complain about PEI’s four guaranteed seats in the House of Commons, often condescendingly comparing our provincial population to a small city in their neighbourhood.
Dismissive comparisons ignore PEI’s gift of jurisdiction. Our federal representation was guaranteed at the Quebec Conference of 1864, establishing the foundational Canadian view that all corners of this country must be treated with respect and equality.
The same principle of fairness applies today to the delivery of services by the provincial government. And yet Dennis King’s government is promoting legislation that will unnecessarily undercut delivery of rural health care.
A bill put forward by Minister of Health and West Prince MLA Ernie Hudson will, if passed, eliminate the provincial complement of physicians, a base number of doctors for each of five regions in the province. Hudson naively, or intentionally, refuses to acknowledge the obvious. Eliminating the provincial physician complement will kill health care as we know it in rural communities.
Both Ernie Hudson and Health PEI CEO Michael Gardam argue change is needed to eliminate red tape and enhance doctor recruitment. Every jurisdiction in this country struggles with recruitment, yet PEI argues the physician complement is singularly to blame for our HR issue even though we are the last province to eliminate it. If we have the same issues as every other province how is the complement to blame?
Neither the minister nor CEO has explained how this ‘solution’ will enhance Island-wide health care. But it will make it easier for the bureaucracy, which has promoted centralization for 30-plus years, to worry less about service requirements for the extremities of the province.
Dr Gardam is right to demand control over the hiring of physicians when and how Health PEI sees fit. Today both the Department of Health and Wellness and Public Service Commission play a role. Combined it’s a bureaucratic nightmare.
Too often our recruitment efforts have failed - even with candidates with direct ties to PEI - because the complement did not allow an additional specialist or GP to be easily added, even if the system knew an opening would occur within months or years.
Dr Gardam raises the mythical example of a husband and wife wanting to move to a rural community, but there only being room for one, so neither is recruited, as justification for removing the perceived barrier.
It’s nothing but spin.
You don’t need to eliminate the complement to solve the issue Health PEI faces. You simply need to give it authority to hire the candidate of its choice knowing that for a small period of time we’ll have two GPs or two specialists. Given wait times and the crisis in the number of Islanders without a doctor, there is a high probability we can easily keep both busy. A spreadsheet should never dictate health care staffing.
This systematic failure has occurred many times. But the legislation, as presented, does not specifically offer Health PEI the level of control required. Nor does it do anything to address the College of Physicians and Surgeons’ consistent and stubborn impediment to successful recruitment. The college is the sole authority designated to register new doctors. Its plodding, bureaucratic, this is how we’ve always done it and we’re not going to change attitude is a major cause of recruitment failure.
The legislation is also mute on public trust of Health PEI to deliver fair, equitable and reliable care. There is faith in frontline workers. There is not faith in the bureaucracy to make decisions in the best interest of all Islanders and communities - so pardon rural communities if we take what the minister and CEO say with a large grain of salt.
The Department and Health PEI has a long history of cutting rural services, such as overnight ER coverage, Alberton’s Collaborative Emergency Centre, or vital services such as dialysis. Lack of adequate staffing is often cited, despite anemic and indifferent recruitment efforts.
This is why we must maintain a physician allotment for Souris, Montague and Alberton - to force the health care system to continue to actively recruit doctors to rural areas. It is an effort that must include enhanced compensation.
Dennis King and his Tory caucus are predominantly rural. They were elected on a platform of equality and giving voice to rural areas. This piece of legislation is the equivalent of the premier saying Ontario chirpers are right and PEI no longer needs four guaranteed seats in the House of Commons or Senate. Any Islander to suggest such a thing would be considered mad.
In short this legislation runs counter to everything the premier and his caucus claim to believe in.
Tory support for this naive proposal is based on an assumption the system will view rural health care as a priority. It’s one hell of a big assumption. History says Health PEI will act in its own interest and prioritize needs of urban areas. History also says don’t give away one of the few levers rural PEI has to ensure some level of equality.
Any Tory MLA who votes for this flawed legislation is ignoring the needs of the very people who sent them to the legislature. Don’t support it, kill it.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.