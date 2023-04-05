Deagle and Bagnall

Cory Deagle was re-elected with 70 per cent of votes in Montague-Kilmuir. Here he is congratulated by retired PC MLA Jim Bagnall who represented the same district for 15 years from 1996 to 2011. Heather Moore photo

The Progressive Conservative Party won every eastern PEI riding Monday night as part of a dominant Island-wide showing that saw them win 22 of 27 seats.

Robin Croucher held Souris-Elmira, the only local district without an incumbent, while Sidney MacEwen (Morell-Donagh), Cory Deagle (Montague-Kilmuir), Steven Myers (Georgetown-Pownal) and Darlene Compton (Belfast-Murray River) were all re-elected handily.

croucher WEB.jpg

PC candidate Robin Croucher received a long-awaited hug from his aunt Jean Carter after arriving at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex to mingle with and thank supporters after winning in District 1 Souris-Elmira in the provincial election. Charlotte MacAulay photo
macewen Web.jpg

Sidney MacEwen, winner in District 7 Morell-Donagh spent some time at the campaign office on election day checking the voter lists. Charlotte MacAulay photo
myers1 WEB.jpg

District 2 winner Steven Myers was at his campaign office earlier on Monday before the polls closed. Josh Lewis photo
deagle w vols WEB.jpg

Montague-Kilmuir PC candidate Cory Deagle was working with campaign volunteers to get out the vote Monday morning. From left are Zac Arsenault, Julia Patton and Sadie MacKenzie. Josh Lewis photo
compton WEBSITE.jpg

Darlene Compton was with supporters at her campaign office in Belfast on Monday afternoon as they awaited the results. Josh Lewis photo
croucher 2 WEB.jpg

Robin Croucher received congratulations from co-workers Shawn Westbury and Liese Manchester. The paramedics who were on duty in Kings County made a quick stop at the PC candidate’s celebration after learning he won the majority vote in District 1. Charlotte MacAulay photo

