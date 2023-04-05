The Progressive Conservative Party won every eastern PEI riding Monday night as part of a dominant Island-wide showing that saw them win 22 of 27 seats.
Robin Croucher held Souris-Elmira, the only local district without an incumbent, while Sidney MacEwen (Morell-Donagh), Cory Deagle (Montague-Kilmuir), Steven Myers (Georgetown-Pownal) and Darlene Compton (Belfast-Murray River) were all re-elected handily.
Mr MacEwen, Mr Deagle and Mr Myers all captured around 70 per cent of the vote, with Mr MacEwen receiving the third-highest percentage in the province.
Ms Compton took 58.7 per cent in District 4 while Mr Croucher earned 55.4 per cent in District 1.
Overall, the PCs won 55.9 per cent of the popular vote in securing a second term for Premier Dennis King.
Mr Croucher is new to the political scene and not accustomed to being in the spotlight, but he is determined to dive right in and work for his constituents.
The Souris firefighter, paramedic and business owner took the majority with 1,593 votes.
“I am feeling relieved and excited to get started,” he said a few minutes after entering a crowded room of supporters at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex where he was met with hugs and handshakes at every turn.
He will be taking a leave of absence from his 50 per cent position as a paramedic to participate in the spring sitting of the legislature, but wants to get back on the job for the summer.
There are a lot of issues he wants to tackle for constituents right away.
“Getting to the bottom of the windmill issue in Eastern Kings is my first priority,” he said.
It was by far the biggest issue in poll 1 of the district and he said that concern has him wanting to get back out and talk to the people to help figure a way forward.
In October 2020 the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings Council voted no to an application from PEI Energy Corporation to expand the Eastern Kings Wind Farm. PEIEC took the rejection to an appeal with IRAC and no decision has ever been released.
Mr Croucher said he has spoken to a lot of residents, some for the expansion and some against and they all want the matter settled.
Health care, more specifically finding ways to get doctors here faster is another issue he is making a priority.
Those two hot-button topics are just a taste of what he describes as “meaningful conversations” he was able to engage in with the people of District 1 over the past month.
“I want to say thank you to everyone for welcoming me into their homes and to Boyd and Amber for a well fought campaign,” he added
Mr Croucher led in all the polls but one where he tied with second place candidate Boyd Leard of the Green Party. Mr Leard’s final vote tally was 757. Liberal candidate Amber Dennis garnered 481 votes. NDP candidate Gordon Gay had 29 and Ahava Kálnássy de Kálnás of the Island Party had 16.
Mr Croucher also noted the campaign made history in that poll 9 which has traditionally been a Liberal stronghold was won by the PCs. That count was 66 PC, 53 Green and 48 Liberal.
Sidney MacEwen
Mr MacEwen’s victory in District 7 was a landslide with a vote count of 1899.
His closest opponent was Green candidate John Allen MacLean with 349 votes.
The Morell-Donagh incumbent said the most pressing work ahead for him is to keep pushing for a medical home in the Morell area where currently residents only have access to a nurse practitioner on a weekly basis.
Mr MacEwen is confident that when the medical homes are established across the province the patient registry can be eliminated.
Other projects he is making a priority are the two income-based housing projects in Mount Stewart and Morell.
Mr MacEwen said he is humbled by the support he has received, not only at the polls, but from the numerous volunteers who worked tirelessly during the campaign.
“It has been the biggest team yet and we really appreciate their work,” he said.
Steven Myers
Mr Myers won by more than 1,600 votes in District 2. Green candidate Patrick Brothers came second with 352 votes and Liberal Allister Veinot was a close third with 340.
He said he didn’t expect to win by that much.
“I appreciate the support I’ve received from the people of District 2. This is the fourth time they’ve elected me. That really means something to me,” he said.
The PCs’ dominant showing across the province backed up what he heard from voters, he said, that they were satisfied with the government response to COVID and “really like” the premier.
Mr Myers was first elected in 2011 and was once part of a tiny PC caucus of three. To see it come full circle with a large majority 12 years later is a little hard to believe, he said.
“I’ve been through some of the darker years and it’s great to be able to enjoy some of the good years we have now. I look at some of the other parties, I’ve been where they are tonight. Obviously they have a lot of work to do, but we’ve certainly proven over the years you can build a party if you put your heads down and do it.”
Despite opposition parties securing just five seats, Mr Myers said the strength of an opposition should be measured by what they do, not their numbers.
“I wouldn’t judge this opposition as being anything yet until they get their feet under them and do their work,” he said.
Regardless of whether he continues as Environment Minister, his top priority is getting the clean tech park in Georgetown up and running.
Cory Deagle
Mr Deagle also won in a landslide in District 3, taking 1,847 votes compared to 379 for the Greens’ Norma Dingwell and 271 for Liberal Nick Sheppard.
After winning by 588 votes four years ago, he said he was overwhelmed and shocked by his margin of victory, describing it as an endorsement of the work his party has done.
The overall results show Islanders are happy with the government’s performance and putting their faith in the PCs, he added.
“We still have a lot of work to do and we have to hit the ground running,” he said.
Mr Deagle’s local priorities include establishing a walk-in clinic in the Montague area, building a new Kings County Memorial Hospital, addressing housing and finishing renovations at Montague Consolidated.
The PCs gained several seats but he said he hopes Premier Dennis King will take a collaborative approach in the next term.
“The other parties also had a lot of good ideas,” he said. “Just because we have a majority doesn’t mean we’re not going to continue that.”
Darlene Compton
Ms Compton’s margin of victory was lower than in Districts 2, 3 and 7 but still the biggest of her career.
She received 1,510 votes with Liberal Katherine Bryson taking 520 and Green candidate Laverne MacInnis earning 420.
“I’m really pleased. I have to thank all the constituents and all my workers because I wouldn’t get there without them,” she said.
She said the overall results were not overly surprising, as she was expecting 21 to 23 seats for the PCs.
“It’s a good day to be a Tory, I guess,” she said. “It says a lot for our government.”
Ms Compton said it’s time for the PCs to address some of the things “we maybe didn’t get to because of crises we had.”
Housing, health care and land use are all major items that need attention, she said.
If she remains Minister of Agriculture and Land she said she has “some really big initiatives” to work on, including the creation of a provincial land use plan.
“It’s kind of the elephant in the room. We just started that process before the election was called.”
Even with 22 seats, she said she expects the premier will be “as fair and reasonable and conciliatory as he was for the last four years.”
Going from the bottom of the food chain in the early 2010s to a large majority is simply the ebb and flow of Island politics, she said.
