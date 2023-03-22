The PC party is using a diesel-powered campaign bus, despite a government goal of net zero emissions by 2040, under the premise the sprawling vehicle emits less than having campaign staff travel in cars.
Deputy campaign manager Jordan Paquet said the motorcoach adorned with leader Dennis King’s face on the exterior transports anywhere from 20 to 40 party staff and candidates to announcements and events.
“That saves multiple cars we would normally have out there,” he said. “It’s more efficient, I would argue.”
The government Path to Net Zero webpage states, “To achieve net-zero we must reduce emissions across all sectors and industries, switch to cleaner sources of energy, and demonstrate a commitment to innovation and transformational change.”
Mr Paquet said in some cases it would require eight to 10 cars to transport all the people who are currently using the bus. Party staff use it as a de facto campaign office with wifi and phones hooked up, and it also transports candidates, their campaign managers and volunteers to announcements.
He said he didn’t know how many kilometres the bus had logged as of early this week but it has been from one tip of the Island to the other. It is not used for door-to-door campaigning.
He added using the bus is a microcosm of the idea of investing in transit to take vehicles and their emissions off the road.
