PC bus

The PC campaign bus sitting in a Charlottetown parking lot recently. Submitted photo

The PC party is using a diesel-powered campaign bus, despite a government goal of net zero emissions by 2040, under the premise the sprawling vehicle emits less than having campaign staff travel in cars.

Deputy campaign manager Jordan Paquet said the motorcoach adorned with leader Dennis King’s face on the exterior transports anywhere from 20 to 40 party staff and candidates to announcements and events.

