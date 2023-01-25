Eastern Kings Sportsplex

The current estimated cost of a roof replacement for the Eastern Kings Sportsplex is $1.2 million, almost double what was originally expected. Graphic file photo

Torrential rains in January opened up a few more problem spots in the already aging roof of the Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris. The roof has been on the radar to be replaced for the past couple of years.

“One of the leaks is (above) the ice surface,” Souris CAO Shelley LaVie said. “We will have it patched to get us through the season.”

