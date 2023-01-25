Torrential rains in January opened up a few more problem spots in the already aging roof of the Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris. The roof has been on the radar to be replaced for the past couple of years.
“One of the leaks is (above) the ice surface,” Souris CAO Shelley LaVie said. “We will have it patched to get us through the season.”
The probable cost of a full replacement is estimated to be $1.2 million, Ms LaVie said.
It was late summer when the town commissioned a structural engineer to inspect the roof and prepare bid documents, but after an estimated cost came in at $1.2 million, almost double what was expected, the project was halted in order to find more funding, Ms LaVie said.
They did apply for provincial and ACOA funding back in 2021.
The province was on board to pitch in and the town has gas tax money set aside for the project. In the fall ACOA did approve the original ask, but now that the cost has doubled they had to reapply, Ms LaVie explained.
“It has to be done one way or another,” she said. “Worst case scenario is that we will have to take out a mortgage.”
That being said, Ms LaVie said any and all fundraising ideas should be considered and they welcome input.
However, there is a plan in the works to meet with funders soon.
She is confident the government support is there and it is just a matter of what funding stream to tap into.
“We can look at it from an energy efficiency stream, recreational or even tourism.”
While the town is a major funder of the rink, the day-to-day is run by a board of directors and management.
“The board maintains the building, but major capital projects fall back on the town,” Ms LaVie said.
Coming up in February there is a take-out lobster/ham dinner, one of two annual fundraisers the board takes on to keep up with the expenses of running the facility.
This year the event sold out just one day after tickets came out.
Built in 1979, the rink has had some major repairs over the years, but the roof has never been completely replaced.
