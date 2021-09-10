A Montague restaurant which opened during the pandemic is showing it is possible for businesses to have success despite COVID-19.
Totally Taco Eatery, located on the same property as Atlantic Superstore, recently marked its first anniversary and owners Tyson Clyke and Sherry Garnhum are grateful for the support they have received.
Mr Clyke said it was toughest in the winter, but they made it through.
“It was a new experience for us. We weathered a Montague winter during the pandemic. We made it through that slow period. If we can make it through those conditions, we know we’re going to be here to stay,” he said.
The menu includes tacos, burritos, nachos, burrito bowls, quesadillas and taco kits for larger groups.
“We definitely see a lot of repeat business, like people out working in the area at lunch time, and after supper we get a lot of business. A lot of families pick up the taco kits,” he said.
Totally Taco has been able to navigate the disruption to food chains created by the pandemic for the most part, other than a few minor hiccups. Sometimes a supplier doesn’t have a specific item but it can be sourced somewhere else.
There are eight staff members and the restaurant is now open again for indoor dining.
“We’re thankful we can supply the community with a different choice of food,” Mr Clyke said.
Before starting the eatery, Ms Garnhum worked as head cook at Windows on the Water in Montague for 21 years.
