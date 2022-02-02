It was supposed to be a banner year for the Montague Curling Club, but Covid has resulted in the cancellation of the provincial Scotties, Tankard and now the national firefighters championship. Graphic file photo
The Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship scheduled for Montague was cancelled on Monday, dealing another blow to the local curling club after six weeks of restrictions.
Club manager/ice maker Larry Richards got the word Monday afternoon. The tournament was scheduled for March 24 to April 2 and had already been postponed from 2021.
“It would’ve been good revenue and nice exposure for the club,” he said. “I’m disappointed, but what can you do?”
A number of local rinks had planned to enter playdowns for the 61st annual national championship.
Provincial funding is helping curling clubs pay their bills, but closures are still on the table depending on the length of time until league nights are allowed to resume.
Mr Richards said this cancellation won’t result in the curling club closing for the winter but that is still a possibility.
“If this keeps going and we can’t curl at all, we might have to (close),” he said. “We can’t keep going with no revenue.”
January is usually the club’s biggest month but it only registered about $600 in revenue in the first 31 days of 2022. Without weekly games, bar revenue suffers greatly.
Team practices were allowed starting Monday with up to 20 people, which is better than only having private rentals but not enough to independently cover the monthly electric bill of nearly $4,500.
“It’s good to get the ice in use, have a few people in the building and maybe the odd one will buy a drink. Right now there’s not a lot of money coming in,” Mr Richards said.
The province upped its funding for curling clubs to as much as $7,500 apiece, which is better than nothing, he said, but doesn’t make up for all the losses. He was told more funding could be given later in the winter depending on restrictions.
Mr Richards said Island clubs that remain open have been in regular contact to see what their counterparts are doing, including whether to stay open as well as possibly issuing partial refunds to their members. No decisions have been made yet.
The Souris Curling Club had little to say, but it is working on a return to curling plan and hopes to be up and running by February 8.
The Souris club is not eligible for government funding because it rents from the Eastern Kings Sportsplex. Because of that, it also does not have the overhead fees most clubs do.
