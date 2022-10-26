For some eastern PEI businesses the summer of 2022 was filled with promise as tourism numbers were returning to normal - but then Hurricane Fiona threw a wrench into things.
At Come from Away B&B and Cottages Shannon Charles-Cupello said despite interruptions due to damage and power outages they will be back in business in the coming weeks.
“We were at about 94 per cent capacity all summer,” Ms Charles-Cupello, who runs the Murray River business with her husband Emilio Cupello, said.
That was a far cry from the lean years of COVID restrictions interfering with tourism numbers.
Still Ms Charles-Cupello said they “ended off the cottage season with a bang”, thanks to the hurricane.
At Eileen’s Country Cottages in Midgell owners Lucy and Gary Robbins said they had minimal storm damage.
They had a lot of trees down on their own property in Martinvale and the road itself was blocked with downed trees.
It took a lot of effort just to get from their home to the occupied cottages after the storm, Ms Robbins explained.
“The first day we couldn’t get to them,” she said.
The guests stayed for one or two days after the storm.
There was no power for five days and Ms Robbins said the guests really didn’t envision spending their vacation using buckets of water for flushing toilets and cooking on barbecues.
All-in-all the short stay of a few guests was a small price to pay considering how much damage so many other Islanders have had to contend with.
“I think we are extremely lucky, I’ve seen the destruction for so many others,” Ms Robbins said.
“God was looking after us,” Mr Robbins added.
The summer of 2022 brought with it a full slate of bookings from mid-June up until the hurricane shut things down.
“This year we planned to stay open until the end of October, but Fiona took the spunk right out of us,” Ms Robbins said.“We could have been booked to the end of October, but we just didn’t have the heart anymore.”
Back in Murray River when the Cupellos woke to the immediate aftermath on September 24 there was a panic to clear a path through the fallen trees in the driveway to the cottages occupied by guests.
“The entire front yard was covered in six or eight really large trees that covered our front deck (the deck is yet to be assessed for damage),” Ms Charles-Cupello said.
They were able to clear a path immediately, but it took a couple of weeks before they were even allowed to touch the trees on the front of their property because they were sitting on power lines.
She is still bowled over by the friends and neighbours who stepped up to help clear their yard.
The cottages, which are typically open until the end of September, were closed up early and the B&B which is open year-round was closed for a couple of weeks before reopening.
Part of the reason was several cancellations prior to the forecasted storm.
“A lot of (business) this time of year is with Island walkers and cyclists who don’t even bring vehicles with them,”Ms Charles Cupello said.
There were also several cancellations after the storm once word got out of trails being impassible, but she is hopeful business will pick up as they enter their first full winter of being open as a B&B.
Ms Robbins said they already have several bookings for July and August 2023.
“I was surprised, I thought the beaches are gone so we aren’t going to get guests next year, but they are booking already,” she said.
