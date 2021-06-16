Until lockdown measures were put in place in March 2020, tourism bookings were on track for the best season since 2005 at the Inn at Spry Point.
“Then it went into complete silence for about three weeks,” inn owner Dave Wilmer said.
The cancellations flowed in after that.
With over 70 per cent of his bookings coming from Ontario, Quebec and the US, Mr Wilmer wasn’t surprised, but it put a damper on the season.
Mr Wilmer considers some government incentives, both provincial and federal, as lifelines in keeping the business going through the pandemic.
“I ended up doing a little over 10 per cent business last year,” he said. “With a 15 room inn that is the equivalent of doing one-and-a-half rooms a night.
“Certainly not sustainable," he said.
The federal government created a program where a percentage of a $40,000 loan could be rolled into a grant helping the business stay afloat. The wage subsidy program was also helpful, according to Mr Wilmer.
The province’s tourism activation grant which provides eligible businesses with funding from $2,500 up to $50,000, depending on the circumstances, is also a program Mr Wilmer was able to take advantage of.
“Really there isn’t any one thing out there that has gotten us back to the way things were, but every little bit helps,” he said.
On the Island’s north shore, Shannon Steele of Cedar Dunes Cottages in St Peter’s Harbour said they made it through the 2020 season without tapping into government incentives.
“We are looking into it now as we have had to cancel some bookings from Ontario and Quebec this year,” Ms Steele said.
In 2020 bookings decreased 70 to 75 per cent.
This year is looking the same with September slated as the time for Canadian tourists outside the Atlantic provinces to come to PEI without restrictions.
“It is unfortunate we can’t open up as quickly as New Brunswick and Newfoundland for outside the Maritimes,” Ms Steele said.
She is hopeful changes to regulations federally could be incentive for PEI to open up earlier.
“I know Public Health is looking for certain vaccination numbers, and if we could get that going faster that would be ideal,” she added.
With most of his business being from the US, Mr Wilmer is watching the border closure closely.
“Opening that border would be really helpful, but I understand why it is not,” he said.
Mr Wilmer picked up some extra business from the travel-through Madeleine ferry traffic last season, and if regulations stay the same he expects that will continue when he opens in mid-July this year.
For the past year Mr Wilmer has been doing major renovations to his facility. He has converted some rooms into two bedroom suites, moving to more long-term rental accommodations such as cottages.
“It is one of those adapt-or-die situations and I would rather adapt,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.