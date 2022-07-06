While the province has projected the number of visitors on the Island this year to reach just 0.4 million shy of 2019’s 1.6 million, many local tourism operators say they are experiencing their best season to date and are hopeful to top 2019.
“It’s going to be a bumper season,” said Leslie Blake owner of Ocean Acres cottages on the Fox River Road in Murray Harbour. “Everyone is sick and tired and wants to get out for a vacation - they are coming hell or high water.”
If May and June trends continue and her bookings follow through, Ms Blake says she will have the busiest season since opening seven years ago. Most of her visitors are from Ontario and Quebec this season and some from the US and Europe.
She has noticed fewer travellers from Nova Scotia this year and suspects this could be the result of high gas prices and increased ferry fees but she says it’s hard to really say.
Ocean Acres also offers meals on-site in the Deck and Ms Blake saw restaurant traffic plummet after Mother’s Day weekend.
“There was a point where the foot just came off the gas.”
The bulk of her restaurant clientele are locals and Ms Blake gets the sense the highest inflation rates in the country are causing locals to stop spending on extras such as eating out.
Another issue Ms Blake perpetually runs into is staffing in eastern PEI.
“If someone applies to work, I hire them,” she said. “I never know if I’ll get another application.” With an aging demographic in the Murray River-Murray Harbour area she says she doesn’t see this trend changing anytime soon.
Marcia Carroll, executive director of the Island East Tourism Group, says operators generally predict a great season.
However, staffing in rural areas as well as transportation issues are challenges which if surpassed could lead to an even stronger industry.
The Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce completed an extensive labour market survey in eastern and western PEI last year and identified some issues and has since helped businesses with training to help them attract employees.
But there is still work to be done, said Lori MacGregor, the chamber’s executive director.
The chamber is working to host a conference specifically about human resources issues in eastern PEI in September to work on finding more solutions.
Ms MacGregor recognizes that staffing issues hold back businesses’ operating capacity. Some restaurants have to close one day a week due to staffing shortages and others close earlier in the season than preferred since they rely on student staff.
Ms Carroll says there is a shortage of rental vehicles inhibiting people from making their way to the east end of the Island. This is coupled with high gas prices and uncertain and reduced flights with recent Air Canada changes. All of these can affect travel plans and hold the industry back.
Despite challenges, in June the Information Centre in St Peter’s Bay saw between 100 and 200 visitors a day, beating expectations based on a pre-pandemic season where 60-100 visitors would be normal in June.
Just before pedalling off with a group of cyclists in Kings County, Cynthia King, owner and operator of PEI Cycling Tours & Adventures, said she is by far having her best season since opening her business in 2018.
Based on bookings and demand, Ms King has hired three more staff members for the season and is seeing tourists from across Canada and the US flocking to the Island to join her adventures.
“I think you’ll find that, no matter who you call,” Ms King said. “Tourism has majorly improved since last year and might be even better than in 2019.”
Kim Ahlering, who owns ShantyStay Accommodations in Souris, is similarly hopeful about the 2022 season. She offers 10 simple, sea shanty style cabin accommodations with limited amenities. Through the pandemic the bulk of her visitors were stopping by for some rest on their way from Quebec to the Magdalen Islands.
“This year is different,” Ms Ahlering said. She has welcomed bikers, people partaking in the Island Walk and tourists from all over Canada and the US simply enjoying a vacation. Her business was only open for a short season in 2019 before the pandemic shut the Island down but she is expecting this to be her most prosperous so far.
Kenneth Sanderson owns Outside Expeditions in Brudenell which offers guided sea kayak tours among other Island adventures in North Rustico as well. Based on May and June’s numbers he is also expecting the company’s biggest year to date. He has provided services to locals, Canadians and a number of tourists from the US and Europe.
But Mr Sanderson said he too is finding staff to be an issue.
“We’re waiting for the lobster season to end before we open there (Brudenell),” he said a few days before local fishers landed their traps. “It’s harder to find staff out east than in North Rustico, in the Charlottetown area.”
CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Doug Newson couldn’t provide exact figures for June as of the 30th. But he said he tentatively expects the total arrivals to PEI by plane in June to be 90 per cent or more of the traffic arriving on the Island in June of 2019. That would be a huge jump from 2020 or 21 when travel restrictions were in place.
A representative from Northumberland Ferries Limited did not provide traffic numbers on request but reported current passenger traffic levels are similar to 2019.
May and June numbers showing traffic onto the Island over the Confederation Bridge were not available by press time.
Canada Border Services data shows more than three times the number of international travellers arriving into Atlantic Canada by land this June compared to June 2020 and 2021 - but still less than half the number of visitors who drove across the US-Canada border into the Maritimes three years ago.
The Department of Tourism’s projection of 1.2 million visitors on the Island for this year will be a significant jump from the 532,600 visitors seen in 2020.
