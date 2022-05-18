Eastern PEI tourism operators are gearing up for a lucrative summer to try to recoup Covid-induced losses from the past two years, but it won’t come without challenges.
While high gas prices appear to be playing a minor role in booking cancellations so far, some accommodation sites are struggling to find enough staff to keep up with the demand.
At Ocean Acres Cottages and Campground near Murray Harbour, bookings have come in fast and furious from mainlanders who have missed being able to visit PEI the last two summers.
Co-owner Leslie Blake says they are always short of employees. More help is needed in the restaurant, for cleaning duties as well as maintenance.
“It’s not to do with the pandemic or gas prices, but it’s a constant struggle for labour. It’s (looking like) our busiest summer yet but we’re nervous we may not have enough staff yet again.”
She said although local business is quiet this year with Islanders feeling the pinch of inflation, tourist reservations are flooding in. She said the place has never been more fully booked and there haven’t been any cancellations in spite of gas hikes.
“The tourists have been away for two years now. They’re determined. They’ve saved up for two years and they’re coming,” Ms Blake said.
However, if fuel prices continue to rise she said tourism businesses could feel the pinch next year, when visitors would be fully aware of high gas prices before they book.
That adds to the mindset of how important the 2022 tourism season is, with operators already feeling the need to make up for 2020 and 2021.
“We want to do the best we can this year, not knowing what’s coming next year,” she said. “But you always want to do your best because the summer’s so short.”
At Campbell’s Cove Campground, manager Jennifer Mooney said three cancellations citing gas prices have taken place so far - one each from Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. But that represents less than 1 per cent of current bookings.
The north shore campground saw about 5 per cent more bookings by May 1 than normal.
“There does seem to be a pent-up demand. People seem ready to leave their houses, but most want to do so as safely as possible,” Ms Mooney said.
The campground is still requiring proof of vaccination this year for all family members over five years of age. For the third straight year, not all tent and cabin sites will be opened to ensure the bathroom facility doesn’t get too crowded. Each bathroom will have an air purifier.
“We are doing everything we can to eliminate risks,” she said.
At Brudenell Chalets, manager Sharon Rose said extra demand this year resulted in a decision to hire more staff, but they’ve not been easy to find. They’re primarily looking for cleaners for the 15 cottages on-site.
“If somebody wanted a week in July or August (today), we couldn’t give it to them,” she said. “It seems to be exceptionally busy because we’ve turned away a lot of people. People are so tired of not being able to go anywhere.”
Most of the chalet visitors come from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Ms Rose said high gas prices don’t seem to be a put-off for people coming from places relatively close to the Island.
Some measures put in place the last two years to ensure distancing will continue this summer, she said. That includes leaving notes on the office door to tell people which cottage they’re in, with the keys, instead of having visitors enter the office.
Another example is using a basket on the cottage deck to transfer towels and dirty clothing so employees don’t have to enter the cottages. Small things like that are more comfortable for the staff, Ms Rose said.
