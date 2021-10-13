A Panmure Island couple is embroiled in a legal conflict with the Town of Three Rivers over water and sewer bills allegedly owing on a Montague property where a dwelling was demolished in 2020 after it was deemed unsightly the year prior.
The property is owned by Eddie Power and his wife Joan, who have a summer home in Panmure Island and a residence in Pointe Claire, Quebec.
The town took the matter to Small Claims Court in April of this year and Mr Power filed a counter claim last month. Mr Power is seeking reimbursement in the amount of $7,500 which he and his wife have paid to the town over the past few years.
The town is looking for payment of $1,018.52 in unpaid bills and interest along with $1,612.23 in “expenses and costs incurred by the town for actions and measures undertaken by the town in relation to the property.”
Those expenses are not itemized in the claim.
The property, which is on 133 Elm Street, has been uninhabited since the Powers purchased it in 2003.
According to Mr Power, in July 2019 a town spokesperson said the billing would stop, which it did but then started again.
Three Rivers CAO Jill Walsh would not comment on the suit as it is before the courts. However, she did say when a property is deemed uninhabitable by the town the water and sewer fees would no longer be collected.
The Powers' claim also contains an ask for $5,000 for harassment. Mr Power alleges he has been faced with road blocks over the years from Town of Montague and Three Rivers when he tried to get officials to deem his property condemned and propose further development.
None of the allegations by either party have yet been proven in court.
