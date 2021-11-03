Municipal and provincial representatives say they support Three Rivers applying to build a five-foot wide active transportation path along Route 4 in Brudenell.
The town will vote on whether to apply to the provincial Active Transportation Fund at its November meeting.
The cost of the two-kilometre path from the Down East Mall to MacDonald Road is estimated at $185,000. The fund could supply half of that and the other half has been approved from Federal Gas Tax Funds.
The project would be paired with the plan to extend sewer and water to MacDonald Road, an application for which is currently before Infrastructure Canada for up to 80% of the funds.
Environment Minister Steven Myers, formerly in the transportation file, told The Graphic in March he would help with that federal application, especially if it was paired with an active transportation project.
The minister and MLA for Georgetown-Pownal is also supporting the highway path.
“That’s exciting. I think it’s good for the area. I’ll be interested to hear from them and see what steps are needed to help, look at what funding is available,” Mr Myers said.
He has not personally walked the stretch of highway with no sidewalk but “I can’t imagine it’s nice,” he said.
“It’s probably the highest traffic area in Montague, so I’d say this will help alleviate some of the stress for someone walking that way.”
The long-term goal of provincial active transportation funding, he said, is to encourage people to be active by biking or walking.
Cameron MacLean, councillor for the Brudenell ward, said it will be helpful for the many people who walk back and forth from the mall and Baker’s Corner Wash.
“You’re in the road portion as opposed to being off, protected by the curb,” he said.
As for the width of the path, Coun MacLean thinks the five feet will be covered by the town’s right of way instead of needing to acquire property from businesses or homeowners.
Good Guys Auto Glass is based on the east side of the highway and manager Sam MacPherson said a pathway would be good for the area.
“There’s a lot of traffic. It definitely would help if there was a better place to walk along there.”
He added it would be good for bikers and walkers, who may contribute to business as well.
Three Rivers CAO Jill Walsh said if the trail is maintained to the same standard as Montague sidewalks, there will be significant operational costs and it could require making some sidewalks lower priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.