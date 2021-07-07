The Garden of the Gulf Museum in Montague will open this year but only with financial assistance from the Town of Three Rivers.
Council unanimously approved a payment of $12,944 at a special meeting on June 28. The money comes from the budget for repairs to the building, including improved insulation, which will now be delayed.
Staff and councillors agreed keeping the historic facility running was more important than going ahead with repairs to an empty building.
Councillor John MacFarlane said it’s critical to ensure the museum can stay open.
“If this place closes, it’ll never open again. We need to get our heads together with the board.”
He said museums are expensive to run, but the Garden of the Gulf has been a mainstay of the town for decades. He said the town should look to the province to see if any funding is available.
“There’s a lot of history in the building itself. It was the first original post office. It’s a unique design as well. It could use a lot more foot traffic and more exposure.”
He also suggested the town purchase land around the building for more parking.
Councillor Alan Munro also said the province should step in to help the museum operate in the years to come.
“You don’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you came from.”
Included in the budget is $4,550 for an operations manager, $2,870 to reimburse grant money spent on electricity and phone bills during the spring, $2,700 for power through the summer and $1,200 to pay phone, internet and alarm costs during the open season.
There is also $1,144 to cover two summer student positions, one of which is 100 per cent funded by Three Rivers and the other 75 per cent, as well as $500 for advertising.
Admission fees are expected to cover the costs of programming. The fee is $5 while children 12 and under get in free.
Joel London, the museum’s operations manager, said 2020 was a tough year for many businesses, estimating admissions were down by nearly 50 per cent.
“You’re used to being open to people all over the world and now you’re only open to three provinces,” he said.
PEI’s first community museum offers a trove of history, starting with the building itself, a customs house built in 1888 for a sum of $6,315.47.
The first floor has an exhibit on the post office and many Mi’kmaq artifacts such as spearheads and arrowheads, all found locally.
Other exhibits focus on the old railway and shipbuilding in Cardigan, Georgetown and Montague, as well as general store and schoolhouse displays.
This year Garden of the Gulf’s genealogy materials, such as family photos, newspaper clippings and military photos have been moved into the museum.
On the third floor is a recreation of what the post office caretaker’s apartment would have looked like.
Mr London said it’s important to keep the museum open and he hopes for a better season.
“History is important for the area,” he said.
The museum opened July 1 and saw more than 50 visitors as part of Three Rivers’ Canada Day Passport programming. It will close sometime in September.
