The Town of Three Rivers spent just 20 per cent of its economic development budget for 2019-20, it was revealed at the December 21 committee of council meeting.
Councillors Gerard Holland and Ronnie Nicholson put forward the idea of creating an arm’s-length economic development committee to bring people with knowledge and connections onboard.
“It’s not rocket science,” Coun Holland told the meeting at the Kings Playhouse. “If we’re going to try and get some serious economic development going, there’s a lot of people with expertise out in the community who should have some input.”
Coun Nicholson said a committee is needed, even if temporary until Three Rivers completes its first official plan as an amalgamated municipality.
“I think we’re leaving money on the table,” he said. “We’ve got different levels of government banging on our door saying money is available.”
Several councillors and Mayor Ed MacAulay agreed and a motion was approved to bring the request for decision to January’s meeting.
Council shoots down retaining wall
A retaining wall on Chestnut Street in Montague that was the source of a dispute between neighbours was rejected and must be demolished within 30 days.
Council held a standing vote and no one supported bringing the matter forward to January’s meeting.
Brad and Kim Evans built the Island stone wall in front of their front step, saying they wanted to protect their property and small business from erosion and traffic on a narrow street.
However, neighbour Danny Clements said the wall is on the public right-of-way, poses an obstruction in wintertime and could decrease his property value.
Council discussed the matter after hearing presentations from both parties.
Mayor MacAulay said the wall is, in fact, on town property and several councillors voiced their opposition on that basis.
“It’s not on the Evans’ property is the bottom line,” Coun Holland said.
Coun Alan Munro said if the municipality allowed this wall, it would have to allow similar requests. Other councillors agreed it would set a precedent.
Raw deal, says Brudenell resident
A letter about ward boundaries was read from Three Rivers resident Blair Sorrey. He said he is “deeply stung” by the recommendation of the Electoral Boundaries Commission to include Brudenell in the same ward as Georgetown.
“It’s a betrayal of Brudenell and its residents,” Mr Sorrey wrote. “Do you really think Brudenell residents are OK with someone from Georgetown speaking on their behalf?”
Mayor MacAulay responded by saying some have a “pretty narrow view” of the new municipality.
“If he was thinking big picture, a Georgetown resident is a resident of Three Rivers, and a Brudenell resident is a resident of Three Rivers, so let’s work on this together,” Mayor MacAulay said.
“It’s never a bad time to evaluate where you are.”
