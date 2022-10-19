Quick action from town staff and private companies that were hired made the post Fiona street cleanup swift in the Town of Souris.
A total of 290 large truck loads of trees and branches were transported to the old dump site of the St Catherines Road on September 25.
But the bill for the clean up is yet to be determined and officials are hoping most of it will be covered by the PEI Disaster Financial Assistance Program For Municipalities.
Councillors voted unanimously at October’s regular council meeting to make an application to tap into the fund.
“We will put in for expenses incurred during clean up, the damage to the boardwalk and damage to the ball field,” CAO Shelley LaVie said.
Supplies for the warming centre will also be on the list and the fuel bill for the generators that kept the water and sewer system running throughout the power outage.
“I don’t know how much we can get or will get, but we are going to put it all in,” Ms LaVie said.
Derelict building further
damaged in storm
The storm caused more damage in the form of holes in the roof, to the already dilapidated former Leard’s Men’s Wear building on Main Street which has been a thorn in the side of council for the past few months as they work towards demolition.
As far back as 2014 and as recently as this past spring council has discussed demolishing the building which, though designated a heritage property, has fallen into disrepair over the past couple of decades.
The town issued a letter in May that gave the owner 90 days to either fix it up or demolish it.
No communication was received from the owner until August when the town received a development application from the owner Kier Kenny.
Council denied that application on the grounds the application did not have any structural fixes, but were waiting direction from the PEI Heritage board.
The board cancelled their October meeting and do not have a date for rescheduling. Council is awaiting word from legal council on whether they can proceed without approval from the provincial board.
Habitat breaks ground
Habitat for Humanity officially broke ground on the two lots in the town.
According to town officials Habitat received 17 applications for the two homes which will be ready by March 2023.
Concerned over
inoperable gas stations
Councillor Kenny Peters proposed the town find out why the two gas stations in the town don’t have generators.
He was concerned so many residents had to travel to stations in Dundas, Fortune and South Lake in the aftermath of the storm contributing to the huge lineups and wait times.
“From an EMO perspective we can contact the gas stations in Souris to find out what barriers they face in obtaining a generator,” Ms LaVie said.
