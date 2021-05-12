I was disturbed by the insinuation in articles and letters in The Eastern Graphic on May 5 suggesting the town’s decision not to fly the Pride flag on public property was based on prejudice or discrimination. Quite the opposite. The policy not to fly any flags other than Canada flag, PEI provincial flag or the municipal flag is a demonstration of non-preferential and equal treatment.
Imagine if the council, in the spirit of inclusiveness, had to decide whether to fly a flag or decorate the town with colours representing every group or special interest in the town. We might paint a Black Lives Matter symbol down Main Street in February during Black History Month. Or we could support our Muslim neighbours by flying a flag during Ramadan. But you might argue we have too small a representation in the community. If based on percent population then we certainly should have the flag for International Women’s Day, since at least 50 per cent of the community are women. Or perhaps we could base the decision on culture or historical relevance. Then we should fly the Acadian flag on August 15. And most certainly we should fly the Mi’kmaq National Flag since our community is built on their traditional lands.
It reminds me of an episode of the TV sitcom, Little Mosque on the Prairie, where the council put up a new sign as you entered town. Wanting to include all the diversity in the town, it said ‘Welcome to the town of Mercy’ in all the possible languages - including braille.
The wisdom of the town policy becomes clear. Town property cannot publicize only one or two preferential groups. Yes, the council and mayor can formally declare special days and festivals celebrated by the diverse members of our community, and publicly congratulate people, without seeming to show favouritism or being seen to prefer one group over another. And, of course, individuals and businesses are free to fly any flag, or decorate their private property with any colours they want. I have seen cars with the Acadian flag and MRHS school colours. My neighbour often flies the flag of Wales (I had to look that one up) and I have friends who fly the Pride flag all year round.
Blanche Moyaert,
Montague
