After costs ballooned for the planned expansion of water and sewer in Brudenell, Three Rivers council has agreed to re-submit the town’s application in a bid for more infrastructure funding, at a December 6 special meeting.

When the original application was made in spring 2021, the estimated cost of the expansion was $4.834 million. That application is being withdrawn in favour of a new one for the same project, but for more money to reflect the new estimate of $5.968 million.

