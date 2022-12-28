After costs ballooned for the planned expansion of water and sewer in Brudenell, Three Rivers council has agreed to re-submit the town’s application in a bid for more infrastructure funding, at a December 6 special meeting.
When the original application was made in spring 2021, the estimated cost of the expansion was $4.834 million. That application is being withdrawn in favour of a new one for the same project, but for more money to reflect the new estimate of $5.968 million.
CAO Jill Walsh said the town had spoken to the provincial infrastructure secretariat prior to the meeting, to relay the increase in costs. The town was then asked to submit formal documentation explaining the situation.
The secretariat administers the joint federal-provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), which agreed to cover 73 per cent of the project cost in approving the initial application. The hope is ICIP will now agree to cover 73 per cent of the shortfall caused by rising costs.
Of the remaining cost, Three Rivers would be reimbursed 10 per cent through the provincial Municipal Capital Expenditure Grant, Ms Walsh said, leaving 17 per cent to be covered by the town’s utility. That amounts to $1,014,560 of the new estimate. This will be reflected in the utility bills of the new Brudenell customers.
The CAO said applying again will cause at least a slight delay but the hope is still to complete the project during the 2023 construction season. A review of the new application will not be finished before mid-January at least, and any expenses incurred before the new approval would not qualify for funding.
The new figure of $5.968 million is a Class B estimate, she said, which is the second-most accurate class of estimate used in construction projects. So while the final number could still change, this amount is expected to be fairly close.
The process of determining the amount potential new customers would pay on their bills is still ongoing.
Dorothy Macdonald, manager of community services, said the ongoing rate study will take the final cost, the proportion of that to be covered by the utility and divide by the number of customers. She said the hope is to have that figure soon and subsequently send another letter to property owners in Brudenell to notify them.
The decision to apply again was passed unanimously by Three Rivers’ former council at an online meeting December 6, the day before the new council took office. Ms Walsh said it would have been more difficult to explain the entire situation to new councillors as opposed to the outgoing ones more familiar with the project.
