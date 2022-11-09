Three Rivers is seeking feedback from potential water and sewer customers in Brudenell after a rise in construction costs could see the planned utility expansion shortened.
Letters were sent to residents and businesses along Route 4 in Brudenell as far as MacDonald Road. The town wants to know if there are any plans to consolidate properties in the near future to avoid installing multiple lateral pipes (which connect properties to the public system) for one piece of land.
Due to difficulty in sourcing materials and cost increases, the estimated cost of the project has risen from $5 million to $6 million.
That has led Three Rivers to review all options, from covering the full extension at a higher cost or expanding services to a smaller area, likely as far as the first lift station near Things to Rent. Beyond that, a pumping station would be required.
Community services manager Dorothy Macdonald said it is too soon to even say for certain whether the project will proceed at all in some form.
Most businesses along the highway are within that smaller stretch, but others beyond the lift station include car dealerships and auto repair shops, among others. The town has estimated there could be nearly 90 new customers, including 30 commercial properties.
Ms Macdonald said the letters sent to property owners are a sort of fact-finding mission. Once the town knows how many lateral pipes would need to be installed, the information will be given to engineers who will perform a rate study to come up with a new, more accurate costing, which would give an idea of the proposed quarterly rates.
“There’s still some data missing to get a solid picture,” she said. “We hope in a month’s time we’ll be better informed and the residents are better informed.”
Feedback received as of last week confirmed many potential customers still very much want to hook up to the municipal water and sewer system.
“It is desired. Whether it’s feasible, that’s yet to be determined.”
When government funding was approved earlier this year, it was expected to be a $4.7 million project, including $1.9 million from the feds, $1.6 million from the province and $1.2 million from Three Rivers. The overall cost has gone up, though Ms Macdonald expects Three Rivers’ share to remain the same. Instead, whatever overage is left in the final cost would determine how much residents are paying on their utility bills.
Once decisions are made about whether the project will go ahead and what it will look like, it’s still hard to say when it might break ground and how long it would take to complete, Ms Macdonald said.
It would all depend on how long it takes to secure contractors and source hard-to-get materials. But the sooner it’s tendered out, the better odds of finding a contractor, she said.
“The supply chain market is really challenging these days. We might be held up for reasons like that.”
Brudenell residents and business owners have wanted access to the utility system for many years. Back in 2010, a business plan was completed and two years later, residents asked Montague town council to extend the services to Brudenell. At the time it was expected to be a $2 million project, of which Brudenell council would have to borrow $600,000. But it did not proceed.
Last year, Mike Annear of Kings County Construction told The Graphic his company would be “thrilled” to get access to the utility system.
He said employees have not been able to drink the water in two decades, and the lack of municipal sewer hinders the potential sale and development of land parcels in the area.
