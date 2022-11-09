Three Rivers

Three Rivers is seeking feedback from potential water and sewer customers in Brudenell after a rise in construction costs could see the planned utility expansion shortened.

Letters were sent to residents and businesses along Route 4 in Brudenell as far as MacDonald Road. The town wants to know if there are any plans to consolidate properties in the near future to avoid installing multiple lateral pipes (which connect properties to the public system) for one piece of land.

