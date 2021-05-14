The Town of Three Rivers is looking for a solution to address past complaints from Georgetown residents about continual trucking back and forth to the port.
Since 2004, trucks transporting gravel and other goods from barges at the port have used North Royalty Road and West Street, which is a residential area. Previously they travelled Route 3 down Kent Street to Water Street.
Dorothy MacDonald, manager of community services for Three Rivers, says there have been complaints in recent years about truckers going past the 10 pm curfew in order to load everything off the barge and avoid the fees for tying up overnight.
In a request for decision debated at the April 26 committee of council meeting, Ms MacDonald said residents have been losing sleep as trucks speed up and down West Street to maximize the number of loads they can haul.
“Trucking itself is not an issue in the town. It never has been an issue,” Ms MacDonald said. “It’s the continual trucking for hours at a time past people’s houses.”
Granting a two-hour extension until midnight for the entire barge season was discussed as a potential option. Currently, to get a one-time extension a trucker must get approval from a member of council.
Councillor Gerard Holland told council he got a call one night last year from a trucker. He was told if they had to shut down at 10 that night, it would cost them $25,000 for the barge to stay overnight.
The route was changed in 2004 when landlords on Kent Street complained their tenants were unhappy with the noise from the trucks.
Councillor Larry Creed shared his experience as a former member of the trucking industry, saying there was no issue with using Kent Street when he was involved.
“We have to remember the port and berthage fees are greater than many realize. Most of this stuff on the barges is for projects in this area.”
There is also a concern that some of the loads of gravel aren’t covered, which poses a safety risk, especially at high speed. There allegedly have been instances of broken windshields and gravel spills in the past.
Ms MacDonald said the RCMP will enforce the noise bylaw if signs displaying the hours trucks are permitted are posted at either end of the route, and only if people call to complain.
