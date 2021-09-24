Three Rivers Council green-lit the development permit for a nine-hole disc golf course on town land in Georgetown at its September 13 meeting.
The hope is to open the course this fall but it depends on the Nova Scotia developer’s schedule. It will be located in the Burnt Point Road and Grafton Street area.
Disc golf is similar to traditional golf, however, instead of using golf clubs and balls aiming for a hole, disc golf players use discs (Frisbee for example) and aim for a basket held by a pole extending up from the ground with chains. The object of the game is to complete each hole in the fewest number of throws, starting from a tee area and finishing with the disc coming to rest in the basket. A course is generally made up of 9 or 18 holes. Players start at hole one and complete the course in order, playing through to the last hole. The player with the lowest total number of throws wins.
Cathleen MacKinnon, the town’s recreation manager, said Three Rivers was exploring popular recreational activities. The course will be low-maintenance and free to the public.
“It would draw a lot of people into the area. Having a disc golf course can attract more tourism into the community and give people a chance to check out Georgetown.”
The baskets were purchased last year with leftover recreation funding and the cost to develop the course was included in the 2021-22 budget. So far there is only a rough estimate.
There are some discs to be loaned out at the Montague splashpad and the library also loans them.
The land where the course will be has a wellfield underneath. Community services manager Dorothy MacDonald said there is not much disruption to the ground.
Among the conditions for approval is a spill kit on-site in case a vehicle parked on the grass leaks fluid.
The course was approved by the planning board before going to council.
