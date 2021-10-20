Traffic issues in the town of Souris were prominently featured on the agenda at council’s October meeting.
Kings District RCMP Constable Ian Allen pointed out that speed bumps installed on Church Street were slowing traffic down, but they were also causing increased traffic on Pond Street as some people are using it to detour around the speed bumps. The speed bumps were installed after concerns were brought to council in the spring.
CAO Shelley LaVie said the town is aware of the new problem.
“When we put them back in the spring we will put a set below and above Pond Street so (drivers) can’t avoid them and they will have to slow down,” Ms LaVie said.
One of the two bumps will also be closer to the crosswalk in front of Harbourview Training Centre, which is one area where safety is a concern.
The crosswalk near the intersection of Chapel and Main Street is also a safety concern, said Councillor Frankie Chaisson, explaining he has received complaints.
“It is dangerous without a doubt,” he said.
A decision was made to purchase safety flags to be used by pedestrians for that particular crosswalk.
The triangle shaped, handheld, orange flags will be kept in buckets on either side of the crosswalk for pedestrians to use when they want to cross.
Crosswalks aren’t the only traffic issues in Souris.
More than a month has passed since the town forwarded a petition, signed by the residents of MacPhee Avenue to the province, asking for something to be done on the major artery on the east end of town.
Velvet and Gene MacGillivary have witnessed two accidents on a slight curve in the road near the entrance to their driveway. Those incidents, plus ongoing speeding in the 50 km zone prompted the couple to call for changes.
In an email to The Graphic a spokesperson from the Department of Transportation said, “Traffic engineering staff were out to MacPhee Avenue late last week to conduct analysis. We received their professional opinion and will be providing response to the town this week.”
However, as of last Friday, neither the town nor the MacGillivarys had heard from the province.
Town looks at replacing firehall
Councillor Boyd Leard said it is past time to start seriously looking at building a new firehall for the town.
“I think it’s at least time we get a start on looking for a new spot,” he said, noting there has been talk for several years as the current location on Main Street is tight quarters.
“Land is not going to become any more available.”
Council agreed to look further into the feasibility of purchasing property for that purpose.
Coun Leard said if the decision was made to build a new hall, the old one could be used to house the town’s maintenance department. The current town garage is old and doesn’t have room for all the equipment the town owns.
(0) comments
