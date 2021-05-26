It’s hopeful Health PEI has learned from its mistakes in regards to mental health treatment amidst a pandemic.
More than a year after PEI’s psychiatric unit at the QEH was shut down, Health PEI is slowly bringing the vital section of health care back.
It’s not before time and it never should have happened in the first place.
When pandemic measures were taken in March 2020 among the first to go was Unit 9. At the time officials said it was to be prepared for an influx of COVID-19 patients.
Fair enough. At that point in time no one knew what the province was facing. But it became clear fairly quickly PEI wasn’t challenged by the devastation unfolding in other parts of the country and around the world.
So, what do they do when it is deemed safe to use Unit 9 again? They move in individuals waiting for a bed in long-term care for Alzheimer’s.
At the same time the former Riverview Manor in Montague (now named Rosedale Care Centre) was being transformed into a facility that could house COVID patients if needed.
There is no doubt many positive moves were made for the just-in-case scenario of a COVID-19 outbreak, but closing Unit 9 wasn’t one of them.
Opening Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside were positive moves. But now they are closed.
When will mental health care patients on PEI stop getting the short end of the stick?
Illness is illness and any illness that goes untreated has the potential to result in tragedy.
