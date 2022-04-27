Prince Edward Aqua Farms donated the first tiny home to the Lennon Recovery House expansion which will see four single dwelling log cabins next door to the long term recovery home in Rustico. John Paquet and David Cole made the presentation to Lennon House founder Dianne Young in March. Submitted photo
Transitional housing wasn’t originally in the plans when Lennon Recovery House first opened its doors two years ago, but founder Dianne Young said it was pretty clear early on that it would become an issue.
“We found it was really tough for residents when it was time to leave to find housing because there is such a shortage of housing right now on PEI and there has been for the past year,” Ms Young said.
In the summer of 2021 Ms Young looked for a solution and found it right next door to Lennon House, a long term recovery home for individuals living with mental health and addictions, in a farmer’s field.
Lennon House is located in Rustico and the owners of Blue Bay Farms donated two and a half acres right beside the house, which was formerly owned by the church, and donated to Lennon House foundation several years ago.
“Then everything fell in to place,” Ms Young said explaining they had toured Harvest House, a Moncton facility and were able to somewhat base the extension on their Step Up program.
“Originally we were going to build, then last fall a few things happened.”
Through funding provided by the Community Health Foundation they were able to hire an architect and write up a business plan.
It turned out building was going to be too expensive, but then Ms Young was informed of a cottage business on Brackley Point Road that was selling their buildings at a more affordable price than building from scratch.
At Christmas time one of Lennon House’s top donors, Prince Edward Aqua Farms, donated the funding for the first house.
The cottages are single dwelling log cabins.
The housing units are not rentals, but rather an extension of the program where clients will pay a fee to live there for up to a year.
Prep work for septic and well digging will begin soon and the four homes are expected to be ready for potential clients by August.
