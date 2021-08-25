The information The Graphic sought for this story was any and all supporting documents that might justify the province’s decision to impose a mandatory mask order on November 20, 2020. The Graphic made the request on December 7, 2020 and received the documents in July 19, 2021.
The documents reveal a possibly incomplete picture of what happened behind the scenes in the weeks leading up to the province’s decision. This story makes no attempt to debate the scientific evidence surrounding masks and their effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 spread; it simply discusses the information the Department of Health provided to The Graphic.
Transparency in terms of what government does and why is especially critical during a pandemic, when potentially life-and-death decisions are being made, said UPEI political science professor Peter McKenna.
Mr McKenna commented in response to a package of partially redacted documents The Graphic received from the Department of Health and Wellness concerning the province’s mask order through a Freedom of Information request.
Mr McKenna believes some of what is contained in the documents, as well as more recent events such as PEI’s lifting of the mandatory mask order, raise questions about whether decisions made during the pandemic are based on epidemiology or politics.
“It doesn’t speak well to openness and government transparency, especially during a pandemic,” he said. “The obvious question is what do they have to hide?”
The PEI Chief Public Health Office clearly had scientific evidence to draw from when developing the mask order. The records include a weekly COVID-19 evidence review from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Emerging Science Group, dated November 2, 2020.
The first item in that weekly evidence review, representing the most updated science at that particular moment, concerned the risks of COVID-19 transmission in indoor settings such as restaurants and gyms. The key findings suggested ‘attack rates’, the number of people expected to become ill after an outbreak, were “highly variable,” ranging from 1.74 to 45% in restaurants and bars, and 7.3 to 26.3% in gyms.
“Certainty of evidence is low, and findings are very likely to change as more evidence becomes available,” the documents stated.
Evidence regarding masks in community settings was included in the November 2 briefing, and was dated July 31, 2020. A total of 12 studies, none from Canada, were considered.
“Five studies estimated a significant impact on the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities due to mandatory face mask policies,” the brief states, while other studies concluded wearing a face mask was protective. No concrete numerical data was provided in the brief.
The documents concluded: “Knowledge, beliefs, attitudes and motivation have been shown to impact adherence to protective behaviours such as wearing a face mask.”
As early as October 2020, questions were being raised about if or when PEI would institute a mask order.
On October 9, communications officer Samantha Hughes emailed Chief Health Officer for PEI Dr Heather Morrison regarding a media inquiry seeking a response to New Brunswick’s decision to put in its own mandatory mask order. (Nova Scotia had a mask mandate in place since July 31).
At the time, New Brunswick was dealing with several COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Thoughts? Perhaps we want to be more open about looking at this?” Ms Hughes asked Dr Morrison. Ms Hughes offered Dr Morrison a ‘proposed response,’ which was redacted from the document.
“We will be addressing the mask issue at the briefing on Tuesday, so please delay response,” Dr Morrison replied.
At that October 12 briefing, Dr Morrison confirmed the policy of merely ‘strongly recommending’ masks when physical distancing wasn’t possible would remain. She said masks were only one level of protection and didn’t replace other measures.
But by November 15, the situation changed. Teresa Hennebery, then Assistant Deputy Minister of Health, emailed Dr Morrison a section of Dr Theresa Tam’s November 5 statement regarding masks. (Dr Tam is Chief Public Health Officer of Canada.)
Dr Tam had recommended wearing a non-medical mask or face covering when spending time indoors with people from outside of the immediate household.
“Not sure how far you want to go,” Ms Hennebery said to Dr Morrison. “This is food for thought!”
The next day, Ms Hennebery emailed Dr Morrison a copy of draft notes for what would become Dr Morrison’s announcement of the mandatory mask order. Ms Hennebery noted “a couple of outstanding issues” and asked Dr Morrison for comments.
The draft notes included question marks beside parts of the list of places where masks would be mandatory, including taxis, schools, education and training organizations, and also stated “what about workplaces?”
Ms Hennebery said an individual, whose name was redacted, “did most of the work and a big thanks for this.”
It’s unclear who this particular individual is, but later in the same documents, a fourth-year Dalhousie medical student, Michael Mackley, is included in discussions with various government officials regarding an FAQ on masks which was to be posted on the government website days after the mask order was implemented. Dr Morrison confirmed Mr Mackley was doing a two-week rotation at the Chief Public Health Office under her supervision.
The majority of the redacted data involved material generated by the federal government. For example, 11 pages were redacted in full due to solicitor-client privilege. Those pages followed a page entitled ‘guidance and resources’ for internal use within the federal and provincial governments.
As well, the package included a brief email exchange between Dr Tam, and Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Deena Hinshaw. It followed a group email from the Special Advisory Committee Secretariat, which included draft materials on modes of transmission and non-medical masks. The email thread was distributed to dozens of federal, provincial and territorial government officials.
This exchange, as well as a later discussion about communications strategy for non-medical masks for high-risk populations, was redacted from the documents, claiming disclosure would be harmful to inter-governmental relations.
Health Canada simply provided a link to information on exemptions to the federal government’s Access to Information Act. The PEI Department of Health and Wellness did not answer questions about this correspondence.
Mr McKenna said the claim disclosure would damage inter-governmental relations doesn’t wash, as he noted federal health minister Patty Hajdu’s recent comments to Dr Hinshaw. Ms Hajdu said Alberta’s plans to lift all pandemic measures was ‘an unnecessary and risky gamble.’
“The federal government has already interceded … and criticized the government of Alberta,” he said.
He sees such claims to be “one of those fig leaves” governments hide behind when they don’t want sensitive information made public. “They’re concerned about political fallout,” he said.
The question Mr McKenna most wants answered is who is really driving the pandemic-related decisions - the chief public health office, or the premier’s office.
He expressed surprise when the PEI government dropped its mask order on July 9, considering just over 40% of Islanders age 12 and older were fully vaccinated at that point. He wishes government had provided some information or evidence for why this decision was made.
“If you listen to anyone that knows anything about epidemiology, there needed to be 85 to 90% double-vaccinated before removing any sort of guidance and protocols.”
The end result is fewer people wearing masks, and less likelihood of people willing to switch back if the province needs to reinstate mandatory mask mandates.
“As soon as you say, we’re removing the mask mandate, that’s it, it’s game over,” Mr McKenna said. “You can recommend all you want.”
He also found it troubling when, days later, Dr Morrison accompanied Premier King at the Charlottetown Airport, where they both greeted, and passed out gift cards to fully vaccinated passengers from outside Atlantic Canada. Mr McKenna said Dr Morrison’s presence legitimized what was, in his view, a political event.
“I thought, oh God, no, that’s poor judgment on her part,” Mr McKenna said. “The Chief Public Health Officer is not a political person, nor should be.”
He concedes the end of the mask mandate will only become a political problem for Premier King if there ends up being a spike in cases, especially during the school year. He said if there ends up being an increase of cases in school children, “people will ask serious questions why that mask mandate was removed.”
Mr McKenna said while Dr Morrison may indeed be making these decisions independently, perception is everything in politics, and the Chief Public Health Office needs to be “a solely independent, siloed office” completely separate from the rest of government.
In a statement to The Graphic, Dr Morrison said PEI was one of the last provinces to move from recommending masks to a mandatory order for indoor public spaces. The decision to implement the order was based on the recommendation of the Chief Public Health Officer.
“Based on the epidemiology in other provinces at the time and the serious threat of the second wave to Islanders and our health care system, a decision was made to implement mandatory masks in closed indoor spaces to provide an additional layer of protection and to supplement other public health measures,” Dr Morrison said.
“PEI followed the steps being taken in other provinces and the recommendation from the Public Health Agency of Canada, based on emerging international evidence.”
Dr Morrison did not respond to follow-up questions about the effectiveness of PEI’s mask mandate, or who ultimately made the decision to remove the mask mandate.
There have been more recent studies on the use of face masks, including one from researchers from the Department of Economics at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. The study, entitled ‘Face masks, public policies and slowing the spread of COVID-19,’ was published in the July 2021 edition of the Journal of Health Economics.
Researchers found mask mandates were associated with a 22% weekly reduction in new COVID-19 cases. The report also suggested that had a nationwide mask mandate been put in place in June, it could have reduced the total number of COVID-19 cases across Canada by over 50,000 between July and November 2020.
“Our results indicate that mandating mask wearing in indoor public places can be a powerful policy tool to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the report stated.
“The masking guidance throughout the pandemic was based on a recommendation from the Chief Public Health Office and was approved by cabinet," a statement from the province reads.
